2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 1 Race Videos

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Top 8 finishers:

Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn): 2:07.02 Lindsay Looney (Sun Devil): 2:07.25 Tess Howley (Long Island): 2:08.07 Kelly Pash (Unattached): 2:08.39 Brittany Castelluzzo (Australia): 2:09.81 Callie Dickinson (Athens Bulldog): 2:10.35 Rachel Klinker (CAL): 2:10.94 Emma Sticklen (Unattached): 2:11.00

New Texas Longhorn Dakota Luther captured the national title here in a personal best time of 2:07.02. Luther had a strong second half of the swim to help her to the win.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Top 8 finishers:

Gabriel Jett (Cal): 1:54.37 Ilya Kharun (Sandpipers of Nevada): 1:56.66 Sterling Crane (Unattached): 1:56.75 Max Litchfield (Great Britain): 1:56.89 Brooks Fail (Tucson Ford): 1:57.08 Mason Laur (Gator Swim Club): 1:57.62 Jack Dahlgren (Mizzou): 1:58.04 Kevin Vargas (La Mirada): 1:58.38

Gabriel Jett led from the start and had over a second lead at the 100 mark. He was able to extend his lead to over two seconds during the second 100. His swim tonight makes him the #7 American in the event of all-time.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

After wearing a practice suit this morning, Gretchen Walsh was out fast flipping first at the 50. Natalie Hinds had a strong last 25 though to catch Walsh and win a national title in a personal best time of 53.53. Notably, Walsh swam her fastest time in three years.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

Zach Apple (Indiana)/Matt King (Cavalier Aquatics): 48.44 —– Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn): 48.46 Destin Lasco (Unattached): 48.75 Danny Krueger (Unattached): 48.89 Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club): 48.91 Luke Maurer (Alto Swim Club): 48.94 Justin Ress (Mission Viejo): 49.00

In what was the closest swim of the night, Zach Apple and Matt King ended up tying in the men’s 100 free. King had a slight lead of 0.15 seconds at the 50 mark. Notably, King was slightly faster in prelims as he swam a 48.33 then.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

Katie Ledecky (Gator): 8:12.03 Mariah Denigan (Indiana): 8:31.12 Kensey McMahon (Alabama): 8:31.92 Erica Sullivan (Unattached): 8:34.37 Cavan Gormsen (Long Island): 8:35.48 Elise Bauer (Gator): 8:37.11 Sierra Schmidt (Scottsdale): 8:41.06 Tylor Mathieu (Gator): 8:41.68

Katie Ledecky was dominant once again, leading from the start. She was under her own world record pace through the 300 mark. Ledecky was faster here than she was in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics. Notably, Mariah Denigan of Indiana was second after swimming a best time of 8:31.12 in the afternoon heats.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

Will Gallant (Wolfpack): 14:57.08 David Johnston (The Swim Team): 15:02.37 Alec Mander (Australia): 15:19.35 Daniel Matheson (Scottsdale): 15:19.99 Matthew Galea (Australia): 15:20.58 Mikey Calvillo (Indiana Swim Club): 15:22.38 Chris Nagy (Minnesota): 15:22.49 Elliot Rogerson (Australia):15:26.68

Will Gallant had a huge swim here to win the men’s 1500 free in a 14:57.08. That was his first time under the 15 minute mark. After sitting at second most of the race, Gallant charged at the 1200 mark surpassing David Johnston and gaining about a second lead.