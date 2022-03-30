2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 2 Finals: Anna Moesch Splits 47.02 on Medley Relay

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Top 10 Team Scores Through Tuesday

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 269 York Y – 213 Schroeder Y – 173 Greater Spartanburg Y – 164 Greater Monmouth Y – 157.5 Greater Somerset County Y – 156 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 131 Champaign County Y – 120 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 118 Triangle Area Y – 107

WOMEN

Greater Somerset County Y – 136 Greater Spartanburg Y – 114 Piedmont Family Y – 113 York Y – 111 Schroeder Y – 109 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 88 Upper Main Line Y – 73 Greater Monmouth Y – 62 Champaign County Y – 48 Boyertown Area Y – 38

MEN

Piedmont Family Y – 156 York Y – 102 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 100 Greater Monmouth Y – 95.5 Triangle Area Y – 89 Champaign County Y – 72 Western Branch Y – 68 Schroeder Y – 64 Birmingham Family Y – 60 Greater Spartanburg Y – 50

Piedmont Family Y is leading the combined and men’s team scoring through the first two days of the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals, while Greater Somerset Y is leading the women’s standings.

Piedmont was led by 15-year-old Thomas Heilman, who swam the #10 100 fly of all-time in the 15-16 age group tonight. You can read more about Heilman’s swim here.

Heilman also helped Piedmont Family Y’s men’s 400 medley relay to victory with an absolutely blistering 45.67 fly split. Teddy Cross (17) led the team off in 48.92, Matthew Heilman (17), the older brother of Thomas, split 55.34 on breast, and Will Browne (15) anchored the team in 44.31. The squad finished in 3:14.24, leading the field by nearly 4 full seconds.

Piedmont had built a huge lead through the first 3 legs of the men’s 200 free relay as well, but York Y’s Daniel Gordon was able to put together a heroic anchor leg to edge out the Piedmont anchor. Gordon, a Florida recruit, split 19.59 on the anchor leg, significantly beating out Piedmont anchor Matthew Heilman‘s 20.84. Carlos Hidalgo (20.64), Thomas Smolinski (20.54), and Nathan Welker (20.25) were the other legs of the York Y relay. They finished in a final time of 1:21.02.

Thomas Heilman swam a new personal best of 19.78 to lead off the Piedmont relay. with the swim, Heilman, who recently turned 15, is already ranked 12th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Greater Somerset County Y swept the women’s relays tonight. Starting out with the 200 free relay, Anna Moesch (22.22), Catherine Meisner (23.48), Caitlyn Hughes (23.16), and Emily Thompson (22.91) teamed up for a 1:31.77. For Moesch, her lead-off leg marked her 2nd personal best in the 50 free already at this meet. 22.22 puts Moesch at #17 all-time in the 15-16 age group. She’s entered the in the 50 free later in the meet, so she’ll get another 2 shots to bring the time even lower.

Moesch then threw down an anchor split to rival Heilman’s fly split on Greater Somerset’s 400 medley relay. Moesch anchored the relay in 47.02, an incredible swim for a 16-year-old. She was in a league of her own tonight, taking her team from 6th when she dove in all the way to first at the finish. Of course, the swim was done off a relay start, however, it’s still noteworthy that the time comes in well under the 15-16 girls 100 free NAG of 47.23, which is held by Claire Curzan. Emily Thompson (54.56), Meghan Sharma (1:04.28), and Julia Meisner (55.13) made up the first 3 legs of the relay. Greater Somerset touched in a final time of 3:40.99.

Blair Y 15-year-old Leah Shackley put together a strong back half to win the women’s 200 back tonight. Shackley was out in 55.88 on the first 100, then split 29.84 and 29.19 on the final two 50s to finish in 1:54.91. The swim marks a personal best by half a second for Shackley.

Grey Davis, a 16-year-old out of Piedmont Family Y, clipped her career best to win the women’s 100 fly tonight. Davis swam a 53.04, touching out Greater Somerset’s Emily Thomspon by 0.02 seconds. Davis established a slim lead of 0.15 second on the first 50, splitting 24.84. She was just able to hold on as Thompson slightly out-split her on the 2nd 50.

Schroeder Y 16-year-old Tori Brostowitz won the women’s 200 breast in a new personal best of 2:14.23. She beat out York Y’s Meaghan Harnish by 0.29 seconds after establishing an early lead. Harnish finished in 2:14.52.

Birmingham Y 17-year-old and Michigan recruit Ethan Schwab was just off his prelims performance of 1:57.39 in the men’s 200 breast, winning the event in finals with a 1:57.39. He had built an early lead of 1 second on the first 100, then put the final nail in the coffin on the rest of the field by splitting 30.28 on the 3rd 50.

After swimming a massive personal best of 1:42.00 in prelims, West Branch Y’s Tommy Janton, a Notre Dame recruit, won the men’s 200 back tonight in 1:42.49. He won by exactly 2 seconds, swimming his 2nd-fastest career time. He was off his prelims performance on the first 50, swimming 23.58 tonight after clocking a 23.17. The other 3 50s stayed more or less the same tonight as they were this morning.

The action will continue tomorrow morning with prelims of 100 back, 400 IM, 200 free, and 200 medley relay.