Shortly After Turning 15, Thomas Heilman Cracks All-Time Top 10 in 15-16 100 FL

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals
- March 28 – April 1, 2022
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
On Tuesday night’s finals session at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, Thomas Heilman swam a 46.59 to win the men’s 100 fly. The swim comes in well off Heilman’s personal best of 45.81, but it does still put him in the all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys.
Heilman has only been 15 for less than two months, but his time tonight still ties for #10 all-time in the age group. Here is the updated list of all-time top 10 performers in the boys 15-16 SCY 100 fly:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|45.59
|Ilya Kharun
|2021 West Speedo Winter Junior
|2
|45.62
|Luca Urlando
|2018 Winter Junior Nats – West
|3
|46.01
|Aiden Hayes
|2019 Winter Junior Nats – West
|4
|46.23
|Michael Andrew
|2015 Winter Junior Nats – West
|5
|46.25
|Camden Murphy
|2015 Winter Junior Nats – East
|5
|46.25
|Ethan Hu
|2018 Winter Junior Nats – West
|7
|46.30
|Roman Jones
|2022 NI EZ Speedo Sectionals North Ithaca
|8
|46.41
|Landon Gentry
|2020 PV 18&U Winter Championships
|9
|46.42
|Ryan Hoffer
|2014 Winter Junior Nats
|10
|46.59
|Thomas Heilman
|2022 SC YMCA Nationals
|10
|46.59
|Scotty Buff
|2021 LE OHIO HS STATE D1 CHAMP
While Heilman’s individual swim tonight was off his personal best from this past December, he was excellent on Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family Y’s 400 medley relay. He split a scorching 45.67 on the relay, under his flat-start personal best of 45.81.
Here is a split comparison between Heilman’s personal best from December and his swim tonight.
|Split
|2022 YMCA Nationals
|2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East
|1st 50
|21.81
|21.51
|2nd 50
|24.78
|24.22
|FINAL TIME
|46.59
|45.81
Heilman was a bit slower on both 50s tonight than he was a few months ago. We should bear in mind that the U.S. International Team Trials take place in just a few weeks, and Heilman may be targeting that meet in an attempt to land on an international team.
He also led off the 200 free relay in a new personal best of 19.78. That swim ranks Heilman #12 all-time in the 15-16 age group in the 50 free, just ahead of Caeleb Dressel.