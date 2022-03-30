Shortly After Turning 15, Thomas Heilman Cracks All-Time Top 10 in 15-16 100 FL

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

On Tuesday night’s finals session at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, Thomas Heilman swam a 46.59 to win the men’s 100 fly. The swim comes in well off Heilman’s personal best of 45.81, but it does still put him in the all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys.

Heilman has only been 15 for less than two months, but his time tonight still ties for #10 all-time in the age group. Here is the updated list of all-time top 10 performers in the boys 15-16 SCY 100 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 45.59 Ilya Kharun 2021 West Speedo Winter Junior 2 45.62 Luca Urlando 2018 Winter Junior Nats – West 3 46.01 Aiden Hayes 2019 Winter Junior Nats – West 4 46.23 Michael Andrew 2015 Winter Junior Nats – West 5 46.25 Camden Murphy 2015 Winter Junior Nats – East 5 46.25 Ethan Hu 2018 Winter Junior Nats – West 7 46.30 Roman Jones 2022 NI EZ Speedo Sectionals North Ithaca 8 46.41 Landon Gentry 2020 PV 18&U Winter Championships 9 46.42 Ryan Hoffer 2014 Winter Junior Nats 10 46.59 Thomas Heilman 2022 SC YMCA Nationals 10 46.59 Scotty Buff 2021 LE OHIO HS STATE D1 CHAMP

While Heilman’s individual swim tonight was off his personal best from this past December, he was excellent on Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family Y’s 400 medley relay. He split a scorching 45.67 on the relay, under his flat-start personal best of 45.81.

Here is a split comparison between Heilman’s personal best from December and his swim tonight.

Split 2022 YMCA Nationals 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East 1st 50 21.81 21.51 2nd 50 24.78 24.22 FINAL TIME 46.59 45.81

Heilman was a bit slower on both 50s tonight than he was a few months ago. We should bear in mind that the U.S. International Team Trials take place in just a few weeks, and Heilman may be targeting that meet in an attempt to land on an international team.

He also led off the 200 free relay in a new personal best of 19.78. That swim ranks Heilman #12 all-time in the 15-16 age group in the 50 free, just ahead of Caeleb Dressel.