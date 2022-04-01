2022 PSS San Antonio: Watch Shaine Casas Swim 51.09 100 Fly, Other Day 2 Videos

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

Below, you’ll see race videos from day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio. The only videos USA Swimming and NBC Sports have published so far are the women’s 100 fly, men’s 100 fly, and women’s 200 free. Once they’ve uploaded more race videos from the meet, we’ll update this post to include those races.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske (USA, 2021): 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA, 2021): 55.66

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN, 2016): 56.46

Pro Swim Record: Ssarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 56.38

Top 8:

Claire Curzan (TAC) – 57.02 Kelsi Dahlia (CARD) – 58.73 Kelly Pash (TEX) – 58.87 Emma Sticklen (TEX) – 58.90 Beata Nelson (WA) – 58.95 Natalie Hinds (UN-05) – 59.37 Dakota Luther (UN-05) – 59.42 Olivia Bray (TEX) – 59.80

Claire Curzan handled the field in the women’s 100 fly, swimming a 57.02. The swim comes in just off the 56.89 she swam earlier this month at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont, IL.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Top 8:

Shaine Casas (UN-01-ST) – 51.09 Caeleb Dressel (GSC-FL) – 51.79 Coleman Stewart (WOLF-NC) – 51.93 Eric Friese (UN-09-FL) – 52.10 Ilya Kharun (SAND-CA) – 52.83 Zach Harting (CARD-KY) – 52.87 Djurdje Matic (GWU-PV) – 53.30 Michael Andrew (MASA-SI) – 54.05

Shaine Casas swam a new personal best of 51.09, beating out Caeleb Dressel in a potential preview of the U.S. International Team Trials, which will take place in 4 weeks.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA, 2009): 1:52.98

American Record: Allison Schmitt (USA, 2012): 1:53.61

US Open Record: Allison Schmitt (USA, 2012)/ Katie Ledecky (USA, 2021): 1:54.40

(USA, 2021): 1:54.40 Junior World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS, 2021): 1:55.11

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2021): 1:54.40

Top 8: