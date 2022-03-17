2022 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The third night of the NCSA Spring Championships kick off this evening in Orlando at 5:30 PM EST. On tap tonight is the 200 free, 400 IM, 100 back and 200 free relay.

Several stars will look to shine tonight, as Claire Tuggle and Camille Spink are slated to battle in the 200 free, while Carly Novelline comes in as the top seed in the 100 back. After breaking the meet record in the 50 back last night in the 100 back, Greater Toledo’s Scotty Buff comes in as the top seed in the 100 back. In the 400 IM, Team Greeneville’s Lilla Bognar comes in as the top seed in the women’s race, while RMSC’s Toby Barnett will swim in the middle of the pool in the boys race.

Girls 200 free

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (First Colony- 2014) 1:43.00

Boys 200 free

Meet Record: Jack Conger (Rockville Montgomery- 2013): 1:34.27

Girls 400 IM

Meet Record: Becca Mann (Clearwater- 2013): 4:07.51

Boys 400 IM

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Nation’s Capital- 2015): 3:43.55

Girls 100 Back

Meet Record: Rachel Bootsma (Aquajets- 2011): 50.76

Boys 100 Back

Meet Record: Anthony Grimm (MAKO- 2019): 45.60

Girls 200 free relay

Meet Record: Aquajets (2015): 1:30.60

Boys 200 free relay