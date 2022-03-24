2022 Men’s NCAAs: Day 2 Prelims Photo Vault

Texas Fails To Put Any Diving Points On The Board On Day 2 of NCAAs Texas scored 83 diving points en route to the NCAA title last season, but didn’t put any men into the top-16 in the 1-meter event on Thursday.

2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview Destin Lasco and Leon Marchand will battle head-to-head in tonight’s 200 IM after swimming two of the four-fastest times ever in this morning’s prelims.