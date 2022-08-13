Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 European Aquatics Championship Day 1 & 2 Photo Vault

Giusy Cisale
August 13th, 2022 News

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the stunning location of the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, we are here enjoying a week of great performances with Europe’s best swimmers
Here are the best pictures from the first two days of the competition.

Italy relay team. 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Dutch women 4×200 free relay gold – Imani de Jong, Silke Holkenborg, Janna van Kooten, Marrit Steenbergen courtesy Fabio Cetti/LEN

Alberto Razzetti courtesy Satiro Sodre/LEN

Kristof Milak courtesy Simone Castrovillari/LEN

Lorenzo GALOSSI 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Dutch women 4×200 free relay gold – Imani de Jong, Silke Holkenborg, Janna van Kooten, Marrit Steenbergen courtesy Simone Castrovillari/LEN

Maxime Grousset 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Benedetta Pilato 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

KATINKA HOSSZU 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Matti Mattsson, 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Szuszanna Jakabos 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Noe Ponti

Noe Ponti 2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Nicolo Martinenghi, Federico Poggio
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Simone Castrovillari

2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Simone Castrovillari

