2022 Australian Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve arrived at the first finals session of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships. Night 1 will begin with the men’s 400 freestyle, in which Elijah Winnington will attempt to fend off the field. Winnington posted a 3:46.83 during prelims to get under the FINA A cut.

Samuel Short was also under that cut with a 3:47.13, followed by Mack Horton in 3rd with a 3:48.92. After the 400 freestyle, it’s the women’s 100 breast, men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 freestyle, and women’s 800 free.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann – 3:40.07 (2009)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton – 3:44.60 (2014)

Australian Record: Ian Thorpe – 3:40.08 (2002)

Commonwealth Record: Ian Thorpe – 3:40.08 (2002)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: Lily King – 1:04.13 (2017)

World Junior Record: Rūta Meilutytė – 1:04.35 (2013)

Australian Record: Leisel Jones – 1:05.09 (2006)

Commonwealth Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker – 1:04.82 (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.43

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Caeleb Dressel – 49.45 (2021)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak – 50.62 (2017)

Australian Record: Matthew Temple – 50.45 (2021)

Commonwealth Record: Joseph Schooling – 50.39 (2016)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak – 52.70 (2016)

Australian Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)

Commonwealth Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kilment Kolesnikov – 1:55.14 (2017)

Australian Record: Mitch Larkin – 1:53.17 (2015)

Commonwealth Record: Mitch Larkin – 1:53.17 (2015)

FINA 'A' Cut: 1:58.07

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo – 20.91 (2009)

World Junior Record: Michael Andrew – 21.75 (2017)

Australian Record: Ashley Callus – 21.19 (2009)

Commonwealth Record: Ben Proud – 21.11 (2018)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18

Women’s 800 FREE – FINAL