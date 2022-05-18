Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Australian Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 9

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve arrived at the first finals session of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships. Night 1 will begin with the men’s 400 freestyle, in which Elijah Winnington will attempt to fend off the field. Winnington posted a 3:46.83 during prelims to get under the FINA A cut.

Samuel Short was also under that cut with a 3:47.13, followed by Mack Horton in 3rd with a 3:48.92. After the 400 freestyle, it’s the women’s 100 breast, men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 freestyle, and women’s 800 free.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann – 3:40.07 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Mack Horton 3:44.60 (2014)
  • Australian Record: Ian Thorpe – 3:40.08 (2002)
  • Commonwealth Record: Ian Thorpe – 3:40.08 (2002)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

  • World Record: Lily King – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Rūta Meilutytė – 1:04.35 (2013)
  • Australian Record: Leisel Jones – 1:05.09 (2006)
  • Commonwealth Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker – 1:04.82 (2021)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.43

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

  • World Record: Caeleb Dressel – 49.45 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Kristof Milak – 50.62 (2017)
  • Australian Record: Matthew Temple – 50.45 (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record: Joseph Schooling – 50.39 (2016)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 51.71 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak – 52.70 (2016)
  • Australian Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

  • World Record: Aaron Peirsol – 1:51.92 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Kilment Kolesnikov – 1:55.14 (2017)
  • Australian Record: Mitch Larkin1:53.17 (2015)
  • Commonwealth Record: Mitch Larkin1:53.17 (2015)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo – 20.91 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Michael Andrew – 21.75 (2017)
  • Australian Record: Ashley Callus – 21.19 (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: Ben Proud – 21.11 (2018)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18

Women’s 800 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:56.46 (2016)


Troyy
2 minutes ago

YES Mack!!




Nono
2 minutes ago

Mack!!!




dddddddd
15 minutes ago

is there any way you can watch live stream besides amazon prime




Sub13
Reply to  dddddddd
14 minutes ago

Yeah I would love to watch but I also refuse to contribute money to Amazon in any shape or form.




Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
7 minutes ago

You already used the free trial?




Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
1 minute ago

That’s how I watched the documentary haha




Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
3 seconds ago

lol, what a waste.




Troyy
16 minutes ago

I really hope Mack gets top 2.




Sub13
21 minutes ago

Yay finals. So even if Mollie doesn’t drop any more time, her relay split in Tokyo was 0.7 faster than her flat. If we apply that same drop, her free split will be just as good as Cate’s was.





