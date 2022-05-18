2022 Australian Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Amazon Prime)
- World Championships Qualifying Criteria
We’ve arrived at the first finals session of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships. Night 1 will begin with the men’s 400 freestyle, in which Elijah Winnington will attempt to fend off the field. Winnington posted a 3:46.83 during prelims to get under the FINA A cut.
Samuel Short was also under that cut with a 3:47.13, followed by Mack Horton in 3rd with a 3:48.92. After the 400 freestyle, it’s the women’s 100 breast, men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 freestyle, and women’s 800 free.
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Paul Biedermann – 3:40.07 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Mack Horton – 3:44.60 (2014)
- Australian Record: Ian Thorpe – 3:40.08 (2002)
- Commonwealth Record: Ian Thorpe – 3:40.08 (2002)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record: Lily King – 1:04.13 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Rūta Meilutytė – 1:04.35 (2013)
- Australian Record: Leisel Jones – 1:05.09 (2006)
- Commonwealth Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker – 1:04.82 (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.43
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel – 49.45 (2021)
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak – 50.62 (2017)
- Australian Record: Matthew Temple – 50.45 (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: Joseph Schooling – 50.39 (2016)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 51.71 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak – 52.70 (2016)
- Australian Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.25
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol – 1:51.92 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kilment Kolesnikov – 1:55.14 (2017)
- Australian Record: Mitch Larkin – 1:53.17 (2015)
- Commonwealth Record: Mitch Larkin – 1:53.17 (2015)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo – 20.91 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Michael Andrew – 21.75 (2017)
- Australian Record: Ashley Callus – 21.19 (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: Ben Proud – 21.11 (2018)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18
Women’s 800 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:56.46 (2016)
YES Mack!!
Mack!!!
is there any way you can watch live stream besides amazon prime
Yeah I would love to watch but I also refuse to contribute money to Amazon in any shape or form.
You already used the free trial?
That’s how I watched the documentary haha
lol, what a waste.
I really hope Mack gets top 2.
Yay finals. So even if Mollie doesn’t drop any more time, her relay split in Tokyo was 0.7 faster than her flat. If we apply that same drop, her free split will be just as good as Cate’s was.