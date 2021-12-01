2021 US Open: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 US Open Championships will commence with a brief but star-studded Wednesday night distance session. The only events on the docket for day 1 are the women’s and men’s 800 freestyles.

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke are among those entered in the 800 freestyle. This will represent each of their first times racing long course since the Tokyo Olympics where Ledecky claimed her third-straight 800 freestyle title, while Finke collected his first.

Both of them are the current American record holders in the event and are currently training at the University of Florida.

While Ledecky and Finke represent the top seeds in the event with an 8:12.57 and 7:41.87 entry time, respectively, they will be joined by several worthy competitors. On the women’s side, Leah Smith and Sierra Schmidt represent the 2nd and 3rd place entries. Smith is a decorated distance swimmer, having earned bronze in the 800 at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, along with bronze in the 400 and Rio 2016.

Schmidt meanwhile won gold in the 800 freestyle at the 2015 Pan American Games and 2015 World Junior Championships. She recently finished 8th overall at the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 800 freestyle.

On the men’s side, Finke is joined by NC State’s Will Gallant who recently placed 5th overall in the event at Olympic Trials. Gallant swam a 7:57.97 in the event this summer in Omaha but boasts a PB and entry time of 7:53.76 from the prelims of that meet. He’ll be racing in lane 5 next to Finke during the fastest heat of the night. On the other side of Finke will be French swimmer and third seed Tommy-Lee Camblong. Camblong holds a 7:53.59 entry time in the race, which he swam at the 2019 World Championship to place 6th overall.

Finke was originally going to be joined by 3rd place finisher in the 800 freestyle at Olympic Trials Ross Dant and Venezuelan Olympian Alfonso Mestre but both men, who were seeded 2nd and 3rd, respectively, scratched at the last minute.

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

Katie Ledecky did what she does best and began this race by creating distance between herself in the field. She opened the race with a 59.26 to make her the only sub-1:00 woman in the field and had established a lead of nearly 3 seconds by the 200-meter mark with a 2:00.91.

By the halfway point, Ledecky was 6 seconds ahead of second-place Leah Smith‘s 4:11.19 with a 4:05.68. That split for Ledecky was just under a second slower than her opening split of 4:04.70 at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky kept up the pace on the back half of the race, ultimately touching with an 8:12.81.

That swim for Ledecky is less than 0.30 seconds slower than the time Ledecky swam this summer in Tokyo to claim Olympic gold of 8:12.57. The swim marks Ledecky’s 17th quickest performance ever in the event and is a new US Open meet record, improving upon the 8:14.59 she posted back in 2019.

Leah Smith touched second in the heat with an 8:23.78, marking her fastest performance since 2019. Smith set a new PB in the event in April of 2019 and followed that up with an 8:17.10 at the 2019 World Championships but she hasn’t been under 20 seconds since.

Smith’s fastest time in 2021 before this was an 8:24.46 in April, a time that she was quite far off at the 2021 Olympic Trials where she hit an 8:36.10 in prelims for 10th overall.

Sierra Schmidt managed to take third place with an 8:34.80, while Elise Bauer and Katrina Belio were 4th and 5th with an 8:43.03 and 8:44.06, respectively.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009)

American Record: 7:41.87 – Bobby Finke (2021)

(2021) US Open Meet Record: 7:47.27 – Chad La Tourette (2009)

Bobby Finke managed to win his first long course race since the Tokyo Olympics, hitting a 7:54.07 to win the first men’s heat of the night. While Finke led the pack for the majority of the race, he nearly lost the race when Ohio State swimmer Charlie Clark made a last-minute bid.

At the halfway mark Finke was nearly 2 seconds ahead of Clark’s 3:59.53 with a 3:57.62 but Clark made up some ground over the next 300 meters. Clark flipped at the 700-meter mark with a 6:57.22, which was just 0.01 seconds off Finke’s 6:57.21. 50 meters later Clark had overtaken Finke, splitting 7:25.69 to Finke’s 7:26.87.

Finke relied on his impressive closing speed and threw down a 27.20 closing split to re-take the lead and get his hand on the wall for a final time of 7:54.07. Clark was just off Finke’s winning time with a 7:54.40.

Tommy-Lee Camblong rounded out the top 3 in the first heat with an 8:01.33, while Will Gallant of NC State touched 4th in an 8:05.34.