2021 Mare Nostrum Money Table: Hosszu/Efimova Earn €3k+ Across All 3 Stops

The 2021 Mare Nostrum Tour wrapped up over the past week with the completion of the remaining stops in Canet, FRA and Barcelona, ESP. Despite a mere 12 swimmers choosing to compete throughout all three Mare Nostrum stops, nearly €60,000 was awarded to over 100 European athletes in 2021, starting with the first meet in Monaco.

After being the highest earner in both Monaco and Canet, Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu wound up being the highest earner among the 12 athletes who swam through the entire Mare Nostrum Tour. Earning just €100 less than Hosszu for the 2nd-highest earnings was Russian Yulia Efimova, who consistently swept the 50/100/200 breast events, including the Monaco 50 breast speed tournament (€600 prize). Efimova went 3-for-3 in Canet with 30.58/1:06.98/2:24.85 efforts while she improved all three events in Barcelona at 30.28/1:06.44/2:21.86.

South African Chad le Clos had the highest earnings out of the five male swimmers in the overall Mare Nostrum money tables with €2,050 (~$2,495.57 USD), with Estonian Kregor Zirk (€1,300) also surmounting €1K.

It should be noted that multi-time Olympian Bruno Fratus of Brazil earned €825 from swimming the 50 free alone at all three stops. During the Monaco speed tournament, Fratus swam 22.15/21.91/21.87/22.04 across all four rounds to place second behind Dutchman Thom de Boer, taking the €300 runner-up prize money for his efforts. Then in Canet, Fratus tied with 2012 Olympic champion Florent Manaudou at 22.12 to split the winning prize money at €175 a piece. The 31-year-old Brazilian then took the individual 50 free final win in Barcelona at 21.73, avenging de Boer (21.89) and picking up the €350 prize money.

While Hungarian Katinka Hosszu repeated as top earner in Canet (€1,250), it was Spaniard Hugo Gonzalez who topped the Barcelona money tables with €2,200, aided by his two Mare Nostrum Tour records (worth €750). On day one, Gonzalez took down the 100 back Mare Nostrum record at 53.08 before writing his name on the 200 IM Tour record at 1:56.31, which also set a Spanish national record.

Two more earners of the €750 Mare Nostrum Tour record prize money were Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands (200 breast, 2:07.23) and Kristof Milak of Hungary (100 fly, 50.95).

Mare Nostrum Tour Prize Money MARE NOSTRUM RECORD €750.00 1st Place €350.00 2nd Place €200.00 3rd Place €100.00

TOTAL 2021 MARE NOSTRUM EARNINGS NAME COUNTRY MONACO CANET BARC TOTAL Katinka Hosszu HUN €1,450.00 €1,250.00 €800.00 €3,500.00 Yulia Efimova RUS €1,300.00 €1,050.00 €1,050.00 €3,400.00 Chad le Clos RSA €700.00 €800.00 €550.00 €2,050.00 Maria Mata Cocco MEX €350.00 €550.00 €700.00 €1,600.00 Kregor Zirk EST €550.00 €450.00 €300.00 €1,300.00 Alba Guillamon Novo ESP €600.00 €100.00 €550.00 €1,250.00 Lidon Munoz ESP €200.00 €400.00 €550.00 €1,150.00 Omar Pinzon Garcia COL €400.00 €350.00 €200.00 €950.00 Valentin Bayer AUT €350.00 €400.00 €100.00 €850.00 Caroline Pilhatsch AUT €300.00 €350.00 €200.00 €850.00 Bruno Fratus BRA €300.00 €175.00 €350.00 €825.00 Evelin Verraszto HUN €200.00 €350.00 €200.00 €750.00

CANET MONEY TABLE NAME COUNTRY 1ST 2ND 3RD TOTAL Katinka Hosszu HUN €1,050.00 €200.00 €1,250.00 Yulia Efimova RUS €1,050.00 €1,050.00 Chad le Clos RSA €700.00 €100.00 €800.00 Pernille Blume DEN €700.00 €700.00 Ahmed-Ayoub Hafnaoui TUN €700.00 €700.00 Hugo Gonzalez ESP €350.00 €200.00 €550.00 Mewen Tomac FRA €350.00 €200.00 €550.00 Maria Mata Cocco MEX €350.00 €200.00 €550.00 Melanie Henique FRA €350.00 €200.00 €550.00 Tamila Holub POR €350.00 €200.00 €550.00 Pauline Mahieu FRA €350.00 €200.00 €550.00 Johannes Skagius SWE €350.00 €100.00 €450.00 Kregor Zirk EST €350.00 €100.00 €450.00 Yohann Ndoye Brouard FRA €350.00 €100.00 €450.00 Jose-Paulo Lopes POR €350.00 €100.00 €450.00 Valentin Bayer AUT €400.00 €400.00 Logan Fontaine FRA €400.00 €400.00 Jessica Vall ESP €400.00 €400.00 Lidon Munoz ESP €400.00 €400.00 Omar Pinzon Garcia COL €350.00 €350.00 Maxime Grousset FRA €350.00 €350.00 Caroline Pilhatsch AUT €350.00 €350.00 Evelin Verraszto HUN €350.00 €350.00 Ana Montiero POR €350.00 €350.00 Barbora Seemanova CZE €350.00 €350.00 Erik Persson SWE €350.00 €350.00 Andrii Govorov UKR €350.00 €350.00 Cristian Quintero ESP €200.00 €100.00 €300.00 Kristyna Horska CZE €200.00 €100.00 €300.00 Rafaela Azevedo POR €200.00 €100.00 €300.00 Hanna Rosvall SWE €200.00 €100.00 €300.00 Miguel de Lara Ojeda MEX €200.00 €200.00 Mehdy Metella FRA €200.00 €200.00 Alexandre Desangles FRA €200.00 €200.00 Meiron Cheruti ISR €200.00 €200.00 Enzo Tesic FRA €200.00 €200.00 Africa Zamorano ESP €200.00 €200.00 Sarah Sjostrom SWE €200.00 €200.00 Jimena Perez Blanco ESP €200.00 €200.00 Denis Petrashov KGZ €200.00 €200.00 Klara Thormalm SWE €200.00 €200.00 Alexei Sancov FRA €200.00 €200.00 Alexis Santos POR €200.00 €200.00 Alex Ramirez ESP €200.00 €200.00 Florent Manaudou FRA €175.00 €175.00 Bruno Fratus BRA €175.00 €175.00 Sergio Montalbon ESP €100.00 €100.00 Diego Salgado MEX €100.00 €100.00 Alba Guillamon Novo ESP €100.00 €100.00 Stanislas Oil FRA €100.00 €100.00 Victor Johansson SWE €100.00 €100.00 Bianca Villaneuva MEX €100.00 €100.00 Julia Rusinol ESP €100.00 €100.00 Bjorn Seelinger SWE €100.00 €100.00 Emma Cadens ESP €100.00 €100.00 Camille Tissandie FRA €100.00 €100.00 Alma Thormalm SWE €100.00 €100.00 Marina Garcia ESP €100.00 €100.00 Ainho Amezcua ESP €100.00 €100.00 Paula Sanchez ESP €100.00 €100.00 Diana Duraes POR €100.00 €100.00 Nikola Miljenic CRO €100.00 €100.00 Joan Pons Roman ESP €100.00 €100.00 Jacques Saletes FRA €100.00 €100.00 TOTAL €19,950.00