2021 Mare Nostrum Money Table: Hosszu/Efimova Earn €3k+ Across All 3 Stops

MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET
- June 1-2, 2021
- Centre de Natation Arlette Franco, Canet-en-Roussillon, France
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – BARCELONA
- June 5-6, 2021
- Pere Serrat Pool, Barcelona, Spain
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
The 2021 Mare Nostrum Tour wrapped up over the past week with the completion of the remaining stops in Canet, FRA and Barcelona, ESP. Despite a mere 12 swimmers choosing to compete throughout all three Mare Nostrum stops, nearly €60,000 was awarded to over 100 European athletes in 2021, starting with the first meet in Monaco.
After being the highest earner in both Monaco and Canet, Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu wound up being the highest earner among the 12 athletes who swam through the entire Mare Nostrum Tour. Earning just €100 less than Hosszu for the 2nd-highest earnings was Russian Yulia Efimova, who consistently swept the 50/100/200 breast events, including the Monaco 50 breast speed tournament (€600 prize). Efimova went 3-for-3 in Canet with 30.58/1:06.98/2:24.85 efforts while she improved all three events in Barcelona at 30.28/1:06.44/2:21.86.
South African Chad le Clos had the highest earnings out of the five male swimmers in the overall Mare Nostrum money tables with €2,050 (~$2,495.57 USD), with Estonian Kregor Zirk (€1,300) also surmounting €1K.
It should be noted that multi-time Olympian Bruno Fratus of Brazil earned €825 from swimming the 50 free alone at all three stops. During the Monaco speed tournament, Fratus swam 22.15/21.91/21.87/22.04 across all four rounds to place second behind Dutchman Thom de Boer, taking the €300 runner-up prize money for his efforts. Then in Canet, Fratus tied with 2012 Olympic champion Florent Manaudou at 22.12 to split the winning prize money at €175 a piece. The 31-year-old Brazilian then took the individual 50 free final win in Barcelona at 21.73, avenging de Boer (21.89) and picking up the €350 prize money.
While Hungarian Katinka Hosszu repeated as top earner in Canet (€1,250), it was Spaniard Hugo Gonzalez who topped the Barcelona money tables with €2,200, aided by his two Mare Nostrum Tour records (worth €750). On day one, Gonzalez took down the 100 back Mare Nostrum record at 53.08 before writing his name on the 200 IM Tour record at 1:56.31, which also set a Spanish national record.
Two more earners of the €750 Mare Nostrum Tour record prize money were Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands (200 breast, 2:07.23) and Kristof Milak of Hungary (100 fly, 50.95).
|
Mare Nostrum Tour Prize Money
|MARE NOSTRUM RECORD
|€750.00
|1st Place
|€350.00
|2nd Place
|€200.00
|3rd Place
|€100.00
|TOTAL 2021 MARE NOSTRUM EARNINGS
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|MONACO
|CANET
|BARC
|TOTAL
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|€1,450.00
|€1,250.00
|€800.00
|€3,500.00
|Yulia Efimova
|RUS
|€1,300.00
|€1,050.00
|€1,050.00
|€3,400.00
|Chad le Clos
|RSA
|€700.00
|€800.00
|€550.00
|€2,050.00
|Maria Mata Cocco
|MEX
|€350.00
|€550.00
|€700.00
|€1,600.00
|Kregor Zirk
|EST
|€550.00
|€450.00
|€300.00
|€1,300.00
|Alba Guillamon Novo
|ESP
|€600.00
|€100.00
|€550.00
|€1,250.00
|Lidon Munoz
|ESP
|€200.00
|€400.00
|€550.00
|€1,150.00
|Omar Pinzon Garcia
|COL
|€400.00
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€950.00
|Valentin Bayer
|AUT
|€350.00
|€400.00
|€100.00
|€850.00
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|AUT
|€300.00
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€850.00
|Bruno Fratus
|BRA
|€300.00
|€175.00
|€350.00
|€825.00
|Evelin Verraszto
|HUN
|€200.00
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€750.00
|CANET MONEY TABLE
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|1ST
|2ND
|3RD
|TOTAL
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|€1,050.00
|€200.00
|€1,250.00
|Yulia Efimova
|RUS
|€1,050.00
|€1,050.00
|Chad le Clos
|RSA
|€700.00
|€100.00
|€800.00
|Pernille Blume
|DEN
|€700.00
|€700.00
|Ahmed-Ayoub Hafnaoui
|TUN
|€700.00
|€700.00
|Hugo Gonzalez
|ESP
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Mewen Tomac
|FRA
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Maria Mata Cocco
|MEX
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Melanie Henique
|FRA
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Tamila Holub
|POR
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Pauline Mahieu
|FRA
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Johannes Skagius
|SWE
|€350.00
|€100.00
|€450.00
|Kregor Zirk
|EST
|€350.00
|€100.00
|€450.00
|Yohann Ndoye Brouard
|FRA
|€350.00
|€100.00
|€450.00
|Jose-Paulo Lopes
|POR
|€350.00
|€100.00
|€450.00
|Valentin Bayer
|AUT
|€400.00
|€400.00
|Logan Fontaine
|FRA
|€400.00
|€400.00
|Jessica Vall
|ESP
|€400.00
|€400.00
|Lidon Munoz
|ESP
|€400.00
|€400.00
|Omar Pinzon Garcia
|COL
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Maxime Grousset
|FRA
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|AUT
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Evelin Verraszto
|HUN
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Ana Montiero
|POR
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Barbora Seemanova
|CZE
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Erik Persson
|SWE
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Andrii Govorov
|UKR
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Cristian Quintero
|ESP
|€200.00
|€100.00
|€300.00
|Kristyna Horska
|CZE
|€200.00
|€100.00
|€300.00
|Rafaela Azevedo
|POR
|€200.00
|€100.00
|€300.00
|Hanna Rosvall
|SWE
|€200.00
|€100.00
|€300.00
|Miguel de Lara Ojeda
|MEX
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Mehdy Metella
|FRA
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Alexandre Desangles
|FRA
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Meiron Cheruti
|ISR
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Enzo Tesic
|FRA
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Africa Zamorano
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Sarah Sjostrom
|SWE
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Jimena Perez Blanco
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Denis Petrashov
|KGZ
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Klara Thormalm
|SWE
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Alexei Sancov
|FRA
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Alexis Santos
|POR
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Alex Ramirez
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Florent Manaudou
|FRA
|€175.00
|€175.00
|Bruno Fratus
|BRA
|€175.00
|€175.00
|Sergio Montalbon
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Diego Salgado
|MEX
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Alba Guillamon Novo
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Stanislas Oil
|FRA
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Victor Johansson
|SWE
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Bianca Villaneuva
|MEX
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Julia Rusinol
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Bjorn Seelinger
|SWE
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Emma Cadens
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Camille Tissandie
|FRA
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Alma Thormalm
|SWE
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Marina Garcia
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Ainho Amezcua
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Paula Sanchez
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Diana Duraes
|POR
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Nikola Miljenic
|CRO
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Joan Pons Roman
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Jacques Saletes
|FRA
|€100.00
|€100.00
|TOTAL
|€19,950.00
|BARCELONA MONEY TABLE
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|1ST
|2ND
|3RD
|MN Record
|TOTAL
|Hugo Gonzalez
|ESP
|€700.00
|€1,500.00
|€2,200.00
|Arno Kamminga
|NED
|€1,050.00
|€750.00
|€1,800.00
|Kira Toussaint
|NED
|€700.00
|€400.00
|€100.00
|€1,200.00
|Yulia Efimova
|RUS
|€1,050.00
|€1,050.00
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|€700.00
|€100.00
|€800.00
|Kristof Milak
|HUN
|€700.00
|€750.00
|€700.00
|Victor Johansson
|SWE
|€700.00
|€700.00
|Maria Mata Cocco
|MEX
|€700.00
|€700.00
|Barbora Seemanova
|CZE
|€700.00
|€700.00
|Tamila Holub
|POR
|€700.00
|€700.00
|Jessica Vall
|ESP
|€600.00
|€600.00
|Nicolas Saiz
|ESP
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Chad le Clos
|RSA
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Alba Guillamon Novo
|ESP
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Lidon Munoz
|ESP
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Dylan Carter
|TTO
|€350.00
|€200.00
|€550.00
|Lena Grabowski
|AUT
|€350.00
|€100.00
|€450.00
|Thom de Boer
|NED
|€175.00
|€200.00
|€375.00
|Cesar Valle
|ESP
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Bruno Fratus
|BRA
|€350.00
|€350.00
|Kregor Zirk
|EST
|€200.00
|€100.00
|€300.00
|Christopher Rothbauer
|AUT
|€200.00
|€100.00
|€300.00
|Sergio Montalban
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Omar Pinzon Garcia
|COL
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Carles Marti
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Manuel Bacarizo
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Ondrej Gemov
|CZE
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Albert Manosa
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Mireia Belmonte
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Catalina Lorente
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Africa Zamorano
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|AUT
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Marlene Kahler
|AUT
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Martin Alves
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Lucie Svecena
|CZE
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Evelin Verraszto
|HUN
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Tes Schouten
|NED
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Ana Montiero
|POR
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Kristyna Horska
|CZE
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Paula Sanchez
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Jimena Perez Blanco
|ESP
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Hanna Rosvall
|SWE
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Alexis Santos
|POR
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Jose-Paulo Lopes
|POR
|€200.00
|€200.00
|Andrii Govorov
|UKR
|€175.00
|€175.00
|Arjan Knipping
|NED
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Diego Salgado
|MEX
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Valentin Bayer
|AUT
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Cristian Quintero
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Alberto Lozano Mateos
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Paloma Garcia
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Jorge Iga Cesar
|MEX
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Marina Garcia
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Ainho Amezcua
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Jesse Puts
|NED
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Daniel Zaitsev
|HUN
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Raul Betancor
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Gonzalo Barbero
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Nina Gangl
|AUT
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Bence Biczo
|HUN
|€100.00
|€100.00
|Marta Gonzalez
|ESP
|€100.00
|€100.00
|TOTAL
|€22,200.00