2021 Mare Mostrum Monaco: Hosszu Leads Money Tables With €1450 From 6 Events

2021 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

As the Canet stop of the 2021 Mare Nostrum Tour is underway, let’s take a look at the prize earnings from the recent Monaco stop from this past weekend. The top earner in Monaco was Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, who picked up €1,450 from placing top three in six of her eight events. Hosszu emerged victorious in three of her races, including the 100 fly (1:00.62) and her signature 200 IM (2:13.14) and 400 IM (4:38.86) events.

Hosszu also placed 2nd in the 200 free (2:00.12) and 3rd in the 100 back (1:02.00) and 200 fly (2:12.77). The Iron Lady also put up valiant racing efforts in the 200 back (5th, 2:22.66) and 200 breast (8th, 2:44.82).

Hosszu’s Top-3 Finishes

100 fly: 1st, 1:00.62 — €350 (~427.50 USD)

200 IM: 1st, 2:13.14 — €350

400 IM: 1st, 4:38.36 — €350

200 free: 2nd, 2:00.12 — €200 (~$244.27 USD)

100 back: 3rd, 1:02.00 — €100 (~$122.13 USD)

200 fly: 3rd, 2:12.77 — €100

Total Prize Money — €1,450 (~$1,771.05 USD)

Mare Nostrum Tour Prize Money

Mare Nostrum Record €750.00 Monaco Record €600.00 1st Place €350.00 2nd Place €200.00 3rd Place €100.00 Speed Tourn. 1st €600.00 Speed Tourn. 2nd €300.00

Earning the second-most prize money was Russian Yulia Efimova, who picked up €1,300 (~$1,587.84 USD) from her top times in the 100 breast (1:07.08) and 200 breast (2:25.61). Efimova also topped the 50 breast skins/speed tournament, swimming 32.02, 31.06, 30.96, 30.37 throughout the four rounds of racing.

The most prize money earned by a male swimmer was Mexico’s Miguel de Lara Ojeda, earning €1,000 (~$1,221.28 USD) from two runner-up finishes in the 100 breast (1:01.91) and 200 breast (2:12.53) and winning the men’s 50 breast speed tournament. Since there were eight entries, the men’s 50 breast tournament was reduced to three rounds. Leading the first round was Dutchman Arno Kamminga at 27.79, who scratched his qualifying semi-finals spot. Kamminga did earn €350 from winning the 200 breast (2:10.39). Throughout the three rounds, de Lara Ojeda progressed from 28.20 to 28.16 to 28.07, all within 0.13s within each other.

Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands nearly reached €1,000 from two event wins, earning €950 (~$1,160.22 USD) from topping the 100 back (59.41) and the 50 back speed tournament (28.08, 27.64, 28.11, 27.67).

Meiron Cheruti (50 fly) of Israel, Spaniards Alba Guillamon Novo (50 fly) and Juan Segura (50 back), Dutchman Thom de Boer (50 free), and Danish Pernille Blume (50 free) all earned €600 (~$732.85 USD) alone from participating and winning one speed tournament/skins event, which consisted of four rounds of sprinting for the top two swimmers.

Prize Money Table — 2021 Mare Nostrum Monaco