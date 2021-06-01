Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bruno Fratus, Master Of Chill

by Ben Dornan 0

June 01st, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Who’s in for a beach day?

10.

If you have a lane, you have a chance!

9.

That look you give the officials when they say the 100 back final didn’t count.

8.

Friends who train together, stay together.

7.

Shoutout to Lia for a killer career!

6.

Whoooo’s it gonna be???

5.

The drills behind a European Championships gold medal.

4.

So many interesting facts jampacked into these 2 tweets.

3.

She makes a fairly strong case.

2.

Kind of crazy to watch… respect tho.

1.

Chair: Reclined | Bucket Hat: On | Chill: To The MAX.

