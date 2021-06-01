Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bruno Fratus, Master Of Chill

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Who’s in for a beach day?

10.

All in for Trials 👀😤💦😈 pic.twitter.com/UrOrv5pN5r — Duke Swimming/Diving (@DukeSWIMDIVE) May 28, 2021

If you have a lane, you have a chance!

9.

That look you give the officials when they say the 100 back final didn’t count.

8.

Friends who train together, stay together.

7.

Shoutout to Lia for a killer career!

6.

Who will be the next to make their mark in Omaha?#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/9wxkBm5YAc — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) May 24, 2021

Whoooo’s it gonna be???

5.

European Champion @MollyRenshaw back in training 💪 practicing speed 💨 drills in preparation for a quality 👌race pace session this evening. Here she uses fins 🐬 to promote accelerating arm recovery, keeping the elbows tight ➡️⬅️ & surfing 🏄‍♀️ the forearms @britishswimming pic.twitter.com/VCPYWuf2Bd — David Hemmings (@DaveHemmingsGBR) May 28, 2021

The drills behind a European Championships gold medal.

4.

PS – This only qualified Canada's relay spot. The four men who will swim that relay still needs to be determined at the Olympic Trials next month. Let's gooooo!!! — Brent Hayden OLY (@thebrenthayden) May 28, 2021

So many interesting facts jampacked into these 2 tweets.

3.

Katie Ledecky is the greatest female swimmer in history. To understand this, you must first understand her unrelenting inner drive and what makes her who she is out the water. And the three months of 2020 she spent in a backyard pool, racing a tricycle: https://t.co/oPpsHWDASo pic.twitter.com/u8xoZ560n4 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 26, 2021

She makes a fairly strong case.

2.

Liukkonen won European’s in the 50 free with the no-underwater kick strategy. If it ain’t broke 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cQFfKukj8i — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) May 24, 2021

Kind of crazy to watch… respect tho.

1.

Chair: Reclined | Bucket Hat: On | Chill: To The MAX.

