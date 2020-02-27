2020 W. Pac-12 Championships: Stanford’s Forde, Cal’s Darcel Scratch 200 IM

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships will feature the first individual races with day 2 prelims on Thursday morning. Swimmers will compete in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

There were only a handful of scratches ahead of day 2. The most notable of those scratches came in the 200 IM, where Cal’s 2019 bronze medalist Sarah Darcel, the 6th seed, has scratched out. Also scratching the event was Stanford’s #4 Brooke Forde, tho took 4th last season.

Forde will turn her attention to the 500 free. She’s the reigning NCAA Champion in that race and the 2nd seed for prelims. Darcel, on the other hand, has no other entries on day 2. She didn’t swim on tonight’s relays either, so she isn’t opting for just 2 individual events in order to swim all 5 relays. Her other entries include the 400 IM and 200 fly.

There’s a chance this meet could be very close. The Swimulator projections, which scores a mock Pac-12 meet based on season best times, had Cal and Stanford just 15 points apart. If Darcel doesn’t swim here, it should have an impact on the team outcome. She was the bronze medalist in both IMs last season and placed 5th in the 200 fly.

It appears that all of Darcel’s events have been removed from her schedule on Meet Mobile. SwimSwam has reached out to Cal for comment.

DAY 2 SCRATCHES: