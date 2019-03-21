2019 W. NCAA Championships: Cal’s Darcel, IU’s Jensen Out of 200 IM

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continues this morning in Austin, Texas with the first prelims session. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. There were a couple of potential scorers to scratch ahead of this morning’s prelims.

In the 200 IM, Cal’s Sarah Darcel, the 12th seed, is absent. She scratched out of the meet Wednesday, pulling in a teammate who was the next alternate. Darcel was one of Cal’s top seeded swimmers in the event, with only Izzy Ivey in front of her at #10. Last season, Darcel finished 16th in this event at NCAAs. Between Darcel’s scratch and #16 Christine Jensen‘s (Indiana), however, another Cal swimmer, Keaton Blovad, is now seeded in scoring range at #16.

There were only 2 other scratches from the top 40 seeds coming into the heats. NC State’s Sophie Hansson, the 34th seed, scratched the 200 IM. In the 50 free, Georgia’s Veronica Burchill, the 28th seed, has scratched out.

All Day 2 Prelims Top 40 Scratches: