2020 ISL Match 6 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

It was an exciting opening session from Match 6, and day two promises to bring the fire once again.

Energy Standard has built a comfortable, yet not insurmountable lead through the opening day, sitting with 279 points compared to Toronto’s 241. The NY Breakers aren’t out of striking distance either at 202.

Sarah Sjostrom remains out for the defending champions with back issues, but others have stepped up in her absence so far, including Anastasiya Shkurdai, Madeline Banic and Femke Heemskerk, not to mention the standout performance from Siobhan Haughey.

Haughey, who set a new Asian Record in the women’s 100 freestyle leading off the relay and won the 400 free on day one, figures to be a huge factor once again today as she tackles the individual 100 and 200 free.

In the skins events, the Titans have selected backstroke with their duo of Kylie Masse and Lisa Bratton, and Energy Standard picks freestyle for men, with 50 free winner Florent Manaudou and captain Chad Le Clos in the lineup.

Recap: James Sutherland. Race Analysis: Jared Anderson.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Siobhan Haughey went wire-to-wire for her second individual win of the meet in 51.30, while Kasia Wasick and Femke Heemskerk also got themselves under 52 seconds in second and third.

Swimming without Sarah Sjostrom has been no problem for Energy Standard. After two Energy Standard flyers went 1-2 and bettered Sjostrom’s league-leading time in the 100 fly yesterday, Haughey gets the big win here in a 1-3 for Energy. Haughey was slightly quicker, 51.14, leading off the relay yesterday which is the top time in the league this season.

New York’s Wasick continues to swim well – she bettered her season-best and Polish Record by .01 and sits just outside the top five in the league.

Three swimmers were jackpotted, including both Aqua Centurions. Toronto had their second entrant jackpotted, which will both push them further behind Energy but also allow New York to start gaining some momentum behind them.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Marcelo Chierighini had the early speed, but it was Aqua teammate Alessandro Miressi who closed like a train in 23.96 to book the win in 46.27. Blake Pieroni edged Chierighini for second.

The Aqua Centurions have been relying on their deep men’s roster to make up for a very thin women’s squad. That strategy worked here, with Aqua going 1-3 behind Miressi’s 46.27. That’s two-tenths off of Miressi’s season-best. He still sits #3 in the league this year.

Pieroni was also off his season-best, which sits #5 in the league for the season, but it’s a good event for Toronto in 2nd and 5th. Energy chose not to swim Florent Manaudou, who is currently #4 in the league for the season. Energy appears to be resting the veteran Manaudou, who will swim only the 100 IM and 50 free skins today.

The Breakers struggled to 7th and 8th, though no one was jackpotted. New York is now about as far behind Toronto (41 points back) as Toronto is behind Energy (51 points back).

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Boglarka Kapas steadily moved through the field after turning seventh at the 50, closing in 32.42 to edge out teammate Svetlana Chimrova in 2:06.15. Early leader Emily Overholt faded to fifth in 2:08.90, having gone out in 1:00.41 but closing with the slowest final 50 of 35.03.

That’s a massive 1-2 for New York, with two jackpots included. It wasn’t clear until the very end just how good the Breakers would be, but their duo of Kapas and Chimrova had the field’s best and fourth-best closing splits. For Kapas, she’ll pass up fellow Hungarian Katinka Hosszu for the #5 spot in the league so far this year. That’s easily her first 200 fly win in ISL history. Kapas was no better than 5th in this event in any meet last year and only fourth last week.

Toronto looked like they were in for a breakout win from Overholt, who charged out to an early lead but faded hard and finished just 5th. Toronto was still 4th and 5th and avoided the dreaded jackpot line, but they’ll still lose ten points to the Breakers here. New York is now 31 back of Toronto in the hunt for second.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

After Chad Le Clos led early, Leonardo de Deus made it a race on the third 50, overtaking the lead with a nasty 28.86 50 split. But it was Le Clos, as he so often does, closing incredibly fast in 27.75 to win by almost a second and a half in 1:50.57.

de Deus was a solid second in 1:52.03, and Kregor Zirk moved up from fifth at the 150 to take third for Energy Standard and set a new Estonian Record of 1:53.32.

Le Clos surged over the final 50, with the field’s fastest closing split by a crazy 1.7 seconds. His 1:50.57 is a tenth off his swim from the season-opener, and he remains #2 in the league this year behind undefeated three-time winner Tom Shields. Le Clos jackpotted one Titan and one Breaker at the back for a big points haul for Energy. It’s safe to say the battle for first is starting to settle with Energy clearly out front.

Aqua Centurion de Deus swam a gutsy race, going out hard but wasn’t quite able to hold off le Clos. He finished second, but it was a solid event for Aqua with no one getting jackpotted.

New York makes up one point here, and are now 30 behind Toronto for second.

TEAM SCORE UPDATE

Energy Standard, 335.0 Toronto Titans, 270.0 NY Breakers, 240.0 Aqua Centurions, 175.0

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Kylie Masse keeps up the momentum she created on day one, blasting to a decisive win in 56.14 after a season-best of 56.22 on the relay yesterday. Masse had the top split in the field on both the opening and closing 50s.

Emily Seebohm solidified second in 56.80, and Lisa Bratton closed well to get two Titans in the top-three.

Masse affirmed Toronto’s decision to roll with the backstrokes for the women’s skins. Her 56.14 will improve her season-best, which was already sitting #2 in the ISL this season. And 200 specialist Bratton was third as Toronto battled back against a rising New York group. Masse jackpotted three swimmers at the bottom, including one Breaker, so that’s huge for the points battle for second. Toronto is back up by 46 over New York while still about 55 behind Energy for first.

That caps off a backstroke sweep for Toronto, with Masse winning the 50 and 100 back and Bratton the 200.

Seebohm was just off her season-opening swim in second. But she was also two tenths faster than her relay leadoff yesterday.

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Shane Ryan followed Masse’s swim by taking out Evgeny Rylov by a tenth in 50.45, with his opening 50 of 24.05 the key. Rylov was the fastest closer in 26.30, but it wasn’t quite enough to run down the Irishman.

Women’s 100 IM

Men’s 100 IM

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 Backstroke Skins

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Men’s 50 Freestyle Skins

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3