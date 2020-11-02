Mel Marshall Calls Out Illegal Breaststroke Dolphin Kicks By ISL Rivals

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Match #6 of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 may have concluded, but the trash-talking is just now heating up among the ISL teams.

On her Instagram account today, November 2nd, London Roar head coach Mel Marshall, also the regular coach of Olympic champion breaststroker Adam Peaty, dedicated several sequential posts to what she says is a rule violation by other teams in the breaststroke discipline.

Including race sippets from Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich and Tokyo Frog Kings’ Vlad Morozov, Marshall poses the question, to the swimmers, their respective teams, as well as the ISL itself, “Can you confirm these moves are in the rules?” Marshall specifically tags these individuals as well, speaking directly to them.

The underwater video depicts the swimmers’ legs appearing to undulate during the non-pullout part of the race.

In the final post, Marshall states, “Simple my mom taught me to play by the rules! Have watched this happen over and over again from 2012 onwards. Underwater it’s still a brs [sic] race with 1 fly kick!”

The Loughborough National Centre lead coach continued, “So disappointed. People and competitors who I respect slipping into looking at breaking the rules to win.

“It’s what we do in the shadows, when no one watches, that shows what characters we are.”

Energy Standard’s Shymanovich, whom Marshall specifically mentions, established a new European Record during the just-finished match #6, hitting a new lifetime best of 55.86. He also took the 50m breast in Budapest during the match.

As for Morozov, the Russian-slash-Tokyo Frog King most recently finished 4th in the 50m breast in match #5.