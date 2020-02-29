2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

We’re down to the final session of the 2020 ACC Men’s Championships. At this point, NC State looks like to be a lock for their 6th-straight team title, but there’s still plenty of great racing ahead of us this evening.

Heats of the 1650 are already underway (we’ll talk more about them below), and tonight’s session will also include the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and timed finals of the 400 free relay.

Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon is the top seed in the 1650 and will be going for the distance sweep after crushing a 4:10.39 in the 500 back on Thursday.

Mitchell Whyte of Louisville put up the fastest time this morning in the 200 back, and he’ll swimming besides defending champion Coleman Stewart of NC State, who also won the 100 back last night for the 3rd straight year.

The 100 free appears to be wide open tonight. Duke’s Miles Williams had the fastest time of the morning with a 42.53, but the field was all within half a second of that. Keep an eye on lane 1, where Nyls Korstanje, who topped the psych sheet with a 42.43 coming into the meet, will be swimming.

Caio Pumputis, the defending champion in the 200 breast, qualified 10th this morning, missing the A-final, meaning that we’ll see a new champion in that event. Virginia Tech freshman AJ Pouch swam a lifetime best this morning to take the top seed, and he’ll swimming against a field that includes five returners from last year’s A-final.

200 fly defending champion Nick Albiero broke his own meet record this morning with a 1:40.51, and he’ll be looking to hold off a heat contains five men who went 1:42s this morning.

The meet will conclude with the 400 free relay. The Louisville Cardinals are the defending champions, and while they only return half of that relay, they did put a total of 6 men into tonight’s 100 free finals, so on paper, they should have a good shot of defending their title.

In terms of the battle for team standings, Louisville and Virginia are vying for 2nd place, Virginia Tech should have 4th secure, with Notre Dame trying to top FSU for 5th. UNC should be locked into 7th, while Pitt and Georgia Tech are competing for 8th.

Standings After Day 3

NC State – 853 Virginia – 762 Louisville – 746 Virginia Tech – 596 Florida State – 589.5 Notre Dame – 558.5 North Carolina – 486 Pitt – 385 Georgia Tech – 379 Duke – 344 Miami (diving only) – 197 Boston College – 102

1650 Free – Timed Finals

ACC record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 14:31.21 – Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

2019 champion: Brendan Casey (Virginia), 14:37.50

Early heats recap:

UVA freshman Jack Walker knocked over a minute off his lifetime best to lead the early heats with a 15:01.72. The SWIMS database only actually shows two previous 1650s in his career, with his most recent one being a 16:11 from December 2018. Walker took 2nd in the 500 free Thursday night.

NC State had the next two-fastest times, courtesy of a pair of 15:03s from Curtis Wiltsey and Daniel Erlenmeyer, the latter of whom took 8th place last year with a time of 14:59.51. That’s a new lifetime best by about nine seconds for Wiltsey, a sophomore who didn’t compete at ACCs last year.

Five of the eight men swimming in the fastest heat of the 1650s are seeded with a time below 15:00, so we’ll see if Walker’s or either of the NC State swimmers’ times are enough to crack the top eight.

200 Back – Finals

ACC record: 1:38.56 – Hennesey Stuart (NC State), 2016

ACC meet record: 1:39.05 – Grigory Tarasevich (Louisville), 2017

2019 champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:39.10

100 Free – Finals

ACC record: 41.05 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 41.41 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2019 champion: Kanoa Kaleoaloha (Florida State), 42.34

200 Breast – Finals

200 Fly – Finals

ACC record: 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

ACC meet record: 1:40.51 – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020

2019 champion: Nick Albiero (Louisville), 1:40.70

400 Free Relay – Timed Finals