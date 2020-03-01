NC State Men Win 30th ACC Swimming and Diving Championship

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The NC State Wolfpack wrapped up their 30th ACC Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday night, winning by a 161 point margin over the 2nd-place University of Virginia Cavaliers..

That’s the 6th-straight title for NC State, a team that was one of the top teams in the conference from 1954-1985, but then won only one other ACC title in the next 30 years. But the team has seen a resurgence under head coach Braden Holloway, and while this year’s team perhaps lacked the star power that we’ve seen from the Wolfpack the last few years, there was more than enough depth to secure another championship.

2020 ACC Victories:

From the beginning of the season, it looked like senior Coleman Stewart and sophomore Nyls Korstanje would be the Wolfpack’s two dynamos, and sure enough, the duo accounted for all four of NC State’s individual victories this week. Stewart was named Swimmer of the Meet in recognition of his individual victories and relay contributions. But it was definitely a team effort, as almost every single NC State swimmer scored.

Individual Points

Noah Bowers – 31

James Brady – 56

Zach Brown – 57

Ross Dant – 75

Daniel Erlenmeyer – 47

Erge Gezmis – 72

Kimani Gregory – 0

Noah Henderson – 53

Jacob Johnston – 23

Gil Kiesler – 16

Eric Knowles – 75

Nyls Korstanje – 91

– 91 Rafal Kusto – 22

Mark McGlaughlin – 44

Luke Sobolewski – 40

Coleman Stewart – 92

– 92 Hunter Tapp – 24

Curtis Wiltsey – 30

Five different NC State swimmers scored 70 or more points, and the one swimmer who missed out on points, freshman Kimani Gregory, finished 25th or 26th in all three of his events, putting him in a good position to contribute next year.

Next month, the Wolfpack heads to Indianapolis, IN, for the NCAA Division I Championships. NC State has finished 4th there each of the last four years.

Final Team Standings