NC State Men Win 30th ACC Swimming and Diving Championship

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
The NC State Wolfpack wrapped up their 30th ACC Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday night, winning by a 161 point margin over the 2nd-place University of Virginia Cavaliers..
That’s the 6th-straight title for NC State, a team that was one of the top teams in the conference from 1954-1985, but then won only one other ACC title in the next 30 years. But the team has seen a resurgence under head coach Braden Holloway, and while this year’s team perhaps lacked the star power that we’ve seen from the Wolfpack the last few years, there was more than enough depth to secure another championship.
2020 ACC Victories:
- 200 Medley Relay, 1:24.13
- 50 free, Nyls Korstanje, 19.25
- 100 back, Coleman Stewart, 44.04
- 100 free, Nyls Korstanje, 42.13
- 200 back, Coleman Stewart, 1:37.71
- 400 free relay, 2:48.03
From the beginning of the season, it looked like senior Coleman Stewart and sophomore Nyls Korstanje would be the Wolfpack’s two dynamos, and sure enough, the duo accounted for all four of NC State’s individual victories this week. Stewart was named Swimmer of the Meet in recognition of his individual victories and relay contributions. But it was definitely a team effort, as almost every single NC State swimmer scored.
Individual Points
- Noah Bowers – 31
- James Brady – 56
- Zach Brown – 57
- Ross Dant – 75
- Daniel Erlenmeyer – 47
- Erge Gezmis – 72
- Kimani Gregory – 0
- Noah Henderson – 53
- Jacob Johnston – 23
- Gil Kiesler – 16
- Eric Knowles – 75
- Nyls Korstanje – 91
- Rafal Kusto – 22
- Mark McGlaughlin – 44
- Luke Sobolewski – 40
- Coleman Stewart – 92
- Hunter Tapp – 24
- Curtis Wiltsey – 30
Five different NC State swimmers scored 70 or more points, and the one swimmer who missed out on points, freshman Kimani Gregory, finished 25th or 26th in all three of his events, putting him in a good position to contribute next year.
Next month, the Wolfpack heads to Indianapolis, IN, for the NCAA Division I Championships. NC State has finished 4th there each of the last four years.
Final Team Standings
- NC State – 1250
- Virginia – 1089
- Louisville – 1066.5
- Virginia Tech – 898
- Florida State – 812.5
- Notre Dame – 803.5
- North Carolina – 630.5
- Pitt – 520
- Georgia Tech – 506
- Duke – 421
- Miami – 197
- Boston College – 134
NC State also left B final scorers Tyler Rice and John Healy at home, and some C final scorers. Next season Izzo and Stokowski will swim which adds 6A finals. 2020 class also includes Norgaard, Plage, Miller and Monahan who all at least have 1 A final ACC time.
Don’t forget about James Brady’s win in the 3M.