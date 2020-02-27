2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full finals session the 2020 ACC men’s championships will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 200 free relay.

Notre Dame Junior Zach Yeadon is the top seed in the 500 free. Notre Dame and NC State swimmers occupy the middle four lanes tonight, with defending champion Eric Knowles of NC State swimming in lane six. Likewise, 200 IM defending champion Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech will be in lane six of that event, while Louisville’s Evgenii Somov is in lane four after going 1:43.48 this morning.

The sprint freestyles have been increasingly competitive in this conference, and both the 50 free and the 200 free relay should be fun tonight. NC State’s Nyls Korstanje will be in swimming lane four against a field that includes Pitt speedster Blaise Vera and two men who had sub-19 relay anchors last night in Louisville’s Mihalis Deliyiannis and Virginia Tech’s Tommy Hallock (the former drew a DQ for an early start, but would’ve been well under 19 even with a very safe start).

The 200 free relay figures to be a three-way race between defending champions Florida State, who are still dangerous despite graduating 3/4 of that relay, traditional powerhouse NC State, and Louisville, who put three men into the 50 free A-final today.

500 Freestyle – Finals

ACC championship record – 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia), 2010

ACC record – 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

2019 champion – Eric Knowles (NC State), 4:12.13

Notre Dame junior Zach Yeadon is bouncing back after a shaky postseason last year. Tonight he knocked two off his lifetime best — which came from the 2018 ACC Champs — to win by well a second, touching in a 4:10.39 that moves him to #2 in the nation at the moment, behind only newly-minted US Open Record holder Kieran Smith.

A pair of freshmen rounded out the top three spots. Virginia’s Jack Walker didn’t overwhelm on last night’s 4×200 free relay, but tonight he swam a 4:11.93, over three seconds faster than his previous lifetime best from over a year ago.

Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland also swam a lifetime best, touching in 4:12.15. Hoagland has been improving all season — he came out of high school with a best time of 4:23.21. Teammate Sadler McKeen finished 6th in 4:17.14.

NC State took 4th and 5th, with 4th going to freshman Ross Dant in 4:13.77 (also a lifetime best), while last year’s champion Eric Knowles ended up in 5th after swimming 4:15.70 today.

Virginia Tech’s Antani Ivanov (4:18.17) and UNC’s Dimitrios Dimitrious (4:18.82) ended up 7th and 8th.

Colton Paulson of Louisville won the B-final for the second straight year, touching in 4:16.75.

200 IM – Finals

ACC championship record – 1:41.24, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2017

ACC record – 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

2019 champion – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 1:41.28

50 Freestyle – Finals

ACC championship record – 18.68, Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

ACC record – 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State), 2017

2019 champion – Will Pisani (FSU), 19.21

200 Free Relay – Timed Finals