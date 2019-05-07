2019 Romanian International Championships Meet Preview

2019 Romanian International Championships

Thursday, May 9th – Sunday, May 12th

Dinamo Swimming Pool Bucuresti

The Romanian International Championships kick off on Thursday of this week, with the meet representing a qualification competition for both this summer’s World Championships, as well as next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. Several nations will be in the Dinamo Swimming Pool Bucaresti waters, including Lithuania, Slovakia, Portugal and Moldova.

There will be two finals, one for open and one for junior swimmers, with the individual winners of the former being crowned International Champion of Romania. There will be the standard program of events, but just the 800m free for females adn the 1500m freestyle for males. There will also be mixed relays of both the freestyle and medley variety.

Names listed as racing this week in Romania include Lithuanians Deividas Margevicius and Andrius Sidlauskas, along with Portuguese racers Joao Costa and Petro Santos. Maldovian 18-year-old national record holder Tatiana Salcutan also appears on the trny lists, along with Tamara Potocka of Slovakia.