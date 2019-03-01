2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
We’re on to day 2 finals at the Pac-12 Championships, with swimmers racing for titles in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. Olympian Cierra Runge of ASU will challenge for the 500 title, but she’ll be up against Stanford’s Ella Eastin and Lauren Pitzer, as well as Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen. Since she’s swimming the 500 tonight, the 200 IM will be without American Record holder Eastin. USC’s Louise Hansson, the 100 fly NCAA champion, leads the way there. Cal American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil topped the 50 free prelims with her fastest collegiate time ever and her best time since her record-setting performance in 2016.
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE
- Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- Championship record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30
- GOLD: Ella Eastin, Stanford, 4:32.89
- SILVER: Lauren Pitzer, Stanford, 4:34.30
- BRONZE: Cierra Runge, ASU, 4:35.13
Stanford’s Ella Eastin swam to #10 all-time tonight to win this race in 4:32.89. That was a lifetime best by over a second and her first time below 4:34. Eastin really took off after the first 200 yards. She took it out in 1:49.19, but her closing 200 was faster than that in 1:48.34. After clipping her best this morning, teammate Lauren Pitzer knocked 2 seconds off her best for silver in 4:34.30, pulling ahead of ASU’s Cierra Runge (4:35.13) after the 200.
Runge is the 4th fastest performer in history after going a 4:31.90 at the 2015 Pac-12 Championships when she was a freshman at Cal. This is her fastest time since her NCAA performance that same year (4:33.82) and the 4th fastest swim of her career.
Stanford freshman Morgan Tankersley popped a best time in 4:37.00 for 4th place. ASU’s Emma Nordin dropped a chunk of time to break 4:40 for the first time this morning. She shaved another 2 seconds off that, finishing 5th in 4:37.68.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin, 2018
- Championship record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.31
- GOLD: Louise Hansson, USC, 1:52.50
- SILVER: Isabel Ivey, Cal, 1:54.31
- BRONZE: Sarah Darcel, Cal, 1:54.91
USC’s Louise Hansson is now tied with Olympic champ Maya DiRado as the 9th fastest performer ever in this race. Hansson was out quick with a 23.96 fly split, but Cal freshman Isabel Ivey started to close the gap on the back leg. Hansson pulled over a second ahead after breaststroke before sealing the deal on freestyle. Her 1:52.50 was a best time by over a second. Ivey held on to her 2nd position in 1:54.31, dropping almost 1.5 seconds.
The battle for bronze between Cal’s Sarah Darcel and Stanford’s Brooke Forde was a close one at the finish. Darcel was over a second ahead at the halfway point, while Forde made a push on the breast leg. Forde came close to running her down on the anchor split, but Darcel got her hand to the wall a couple of tenths ahead in 1:54.91 to Forde’s 1:55.11. Cal’s Keaton Blovad clipped her best for 5th in 1:55.62.
USC’s Tatum Wade had the 6th fastest time of the night as she won the B final, breaking 1:56 for the first time in 1:55.63.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE
- Pac-12 record:
21.17, Simone Manuel, 2018
- Championship record:
21.20, Simone Manuel, 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.74
- GOLD: Abbey Weitzeil, Cal, 21.16
- SILVER: Amy Bilquist, Cal, 21.64
- BRONZE: Claire Grover, UCLA, 21.98
WOMEN'S 1-METER DIVING:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN'S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY
- Pac-12 record:
- Championship record:
- NCAA ‘A’ cut:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WHAT ella eastin went 4:32 that’s insane !!! also lauren pitzer going 4:34, stanford might just 1-2 this event AGAIN, this time w/o ledecky. incredible. morgan tankersley went a pb in the 500 after two years or so. say what you will about stanford, but their 500 free and 400 IM groups are intimidatingly good.
This event has gotten crazy fast…the amount of girls that can go under 440 is insane….but its wide open at the top without Ledecky/Smith
i agree that it’s quite wide open, but considering other conference winners in this event (sec – courtney harnish, 4:37), (acc – comerford, 4:36), (big 10 – rose bi, 4:35), i think they have the best chance, if they hit their taper correctly. plus, comerford is swimming the 50, and rose bi has underperformed the past two ncaa’s (my pickems suffered greatly). 4:34 was second last year, with drabot, and in 2017, 4:36 was third behind ledecky & smith
Comerford actually went a 4:34 at ACCs but said she’s swimming the 50 instead so that conference won’t send anyone competitive. Harnish won SECs with a 4:35 and Georgia usually doesn’t taper all the way for SECs I’d tgey don’t have to so she could be a factor. Also Kirsten Jacobsen was 4:35.0 last year and Cierra Runge was 4:35 tonight and has a pb of 4:31. I think this is going to be a great race.
Eastin too op needs a nerf
Whoa! Second place for Ivey in her first individual swim. Nice!