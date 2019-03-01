2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re on to day 2 finals at the Pac-12 Championships, with swimmers racing for titles in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. Olympian Cierra Runge of ASU will challenge for the 500 title, but she’ll be up against Stanford’s Ella Eastin and Lauren Pitzer, as well as Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen. Since she’s swimming the 500 tonight, the 200 IM will be without American Record holder Eastin. USC’s Louise Hansson, the 100 fly NCAA champion, leads the way there. Cal American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil topped the 50 free prelims with her fastest collegiate time ever and her best time since her record-setting performance in 2016.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky , 2017

, 2017 Championship record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky , 2017

, 2017 NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30

Stanford’s Ella Eastin swam to #10 all-time tonight to win this race in 4:32.89. That was a lifetime best by over a second and her first time below 4:34. Eastin really took off after the first 200 yards. She took it out in 1:49.19, but her closing 200 was faster than that in 1:48.34. After clipping her best this morning, teammate Lauren Pitzer knocked 2 seconds off her best for silver in 4:34.30, pulling ahead of ASU’s Cierra Runge (4:35.13) after the 200.

Runge is the 4th fastest performer in history after going a 4:31.90 at the 2015 Pac-12 Championships when she was a freshman at Cal. This is her fastest time since her NCAA performance that same year (4:33.82) and the 4th fastest swim of her career.

Stanford freshman Morgan Tankersley popped a best time in 4:37.00 for 4th place. ASU’s Emma Nordin dropped a chunk of time to break 4:40 for the first time this morning. She shaved another 2 seconds off that, finishing 5th in 4:37.68.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin , 2018

, 2018 Championship record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.31

USC’s Louise Hansson is now tied with Olympic champ Maya DiRado as the 9th fastest performer ever in this race. Hansson was out quick with a 23.96 fly split, but Cal freshman Isabel Ivey started to close the gap on the back leg. Hansson pulled over a second ahead after breaststroke before sealing the deal on freestyle. Her 1:52.50 was a best time by over a second. Ivey held on to her 2nd position in 1:54.31, dropping almost 1.5 seconds.

The battle for bronze between Cal’s Sarah Darcel and Stanford’s Brooke Forde was a close one at the finish. Darcel was over a second ahead at the halfway point, while Forde made a push on the breast leg. Forde came close to running her down on the anchor split, but Darcel got her hand to the wall a couple of tenths ahead in 1:54.91 to Forde’s 1:55.11. Cal’s Keaton Blovad clipped her best for 5th in 1:55.62.

USC’s Tatum Wade had the 6th fastest time of the night as she won the B final, breaking 1:56 for the first time in 1:55.63.

