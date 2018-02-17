2018 SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

The fourth of five days at the 2018 SEC Championships is set to get underway in College Station, with three individual prelims on tap this morning. We’ll see the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 100 back and 100 breast, with the 400 medley relay also being contested tonight.

After a day off yesterday, today marks the return of Caeleb Dressel as he’ll swim in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 1:52.19, Cammile Adams (TAM), 2014

Georgia senior Megan Kingsley led the way in the prelims of the women’s 200 fly, notching an NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:52.62 to qualify 1st by well over a second. Tennessee sophomore Meghan Small qualifies 2nd in 1:53.97, and Missouri’s Sharli Brady was just off her school record to qualify 3rd in 1:54.58.

Lauren Edelman of Kentucky snuck past Florida’s Hannah Burns for the last spot in the A-final, clocking 1:56.86 to Burns’ 1:56.94.

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 1:40.59, Hugo Morris (AUB), 2016

Texas A&M put two men into the top three of the men’s 200 fly, as Brock Bonetti paced the prelims in a time of 1:41.83. Bonetti becomes the first Aggie ever under 1:42, snagging the school record. His teammate Jose Martinez qualified 3rd overall in 1:42.54, just behind South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth (1:42.53).

100 fly winner Jan Switkowski of Florida was right there in 4th (1:42.68), and Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (1:43.07) qualified 5th. With just over a second separating qualifiers 2 through 8, tonight’s final will no doubt be a barn burner.

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 50.53, Gemma Spofforth (FLOR), 2009

Kentucky sophomore Asia Seidt led the way in the women’s 100 back prelims, touching in a time of 51.16, hitting the NCAA ‘A’ cut right on the nose. Seidt was the runner-up in the 200 IM on day 2 and has shown great form this week.

Four seniors followed, with Kylie Stewart (51.39), Lisa Bratton (51.58), Hannah Stevens (51.91) and Micah Bohon (52.02) qualifying 2nd through 5th. Sherridon Dressel and Emma Ball give Florida a pair of A-finalists, and Seidt’s teammate Bridgette Alexander (52.24) edged out Missouri’s Haley Hynes (52.28) for the last spot in the championship final.

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 44.73, Connor Oslin (BAMA), 2017

Georgia sophomore Javier Acevedo was the lone man to crack 46 seconds in the 100 back, posting an impressive morning swim of 45.68. The Canadian Olympian was only tied for 6th among A-finalists on the opening 50, but came back significantly faster than anyone (23.22) to qualify 1st.

Alabama took the next two spots with Luke Kaliszak (46.09) and Zane Waddell (46.21), and Tennessee sophomore Matthew Garcia was next up in 46.49. The Gators take spots 5 through 7 with Bayley Main, Michael Taylor and Brennan Balogh.

Karl Luht of LSU initially dropped over two seconds from his seed time in 46.14, but was disqualified

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 57.28, Breeja Larson (TAM), 2014

Aggie freshman Anna Belousova dropped over a second from her seed time to snag an ‘A’ cut in the women’s 100 breast, qualifying 1st overall in 58.40. Her teammate, senior Jorie Caneta, takes the #2 spot in 59.22.

Katie Armitage of Tennessee takes 3rd in 59.44, and Kentucky teammates Bailey Bonnett (59.80) and Madison Winstead (59.81) take 4th and 5th.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 51.25, Nic Fink (UGA), 2014

Caeleb Dressel threw down a dazzling 51.07 in the men’s 100 breast prelims, earning a new Florida school record and lowering Nic Fink‘s meet record of 51.25 from 2014. Dressel is now the 9th fastest performer in history and will aim to jump even higher tonight. The American record is 50.04, held by Kevin Cordes.

Mauro Castillo Luna took 2nd, but was nearly a second and a half behind the Gator. He was 52.56, leading a group of seven who were all 52-mid to 52-high qualifying for the A-final behind Dressel. Italy Goldfaden (52.58) and Nils Wich-Glasen (52.62) give South Carolina two swimmers inside the top-4, and Alabama’s Laurent Bams sits 5th in 52.83.