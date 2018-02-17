2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
After blowing by the American and NCAA records in the 200 IM on night 2, Florida superstar Caeleb Dressel was at it again at day 4 prelims of the SEC Championships.
Once again taking on an event he doesn’t usually contest at the championship level, Dressel threw down a scintillating 51.07 in the 100 breast prelims. The swim breaks the school record, and also lowers Nic Fink‘s SEC Championship meet record of 51.25 set in 2014.
Dressel’s previous best was a 51.88, done at the Ohio State Invitational in November of 2015.
The swim moves Dressel into 9th all-time in the event. Kevin Cordes is currently the American Record holder in the event at 50.04, a time that has to be on watch for tonight’s final after what we’ve seen from Dressel this week.
Dressel qualified for the final nearly a full second and a half clear of the rest of the field, with Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna 2nd at 52.56.
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Year
|1
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|2014
|2
|Will Licon
|50.68
|2017
|3
|Fabian Schwingenschloegl
|50.77
|2017
|4
|Nic Fink
|50.8
|2017
|5
|Cody Miller
|50.82
|2015
|6
|Damir Dugonjic
|50.86
|2009
|7
|Chuck Katis
|50.89
|2015
|8
|Andrew Wilson
|50.94
|2017
|9
|Caeleb Dressel
|51.07
|2018
Leave a Reply
26 Comments on "Dressel Remains Red Hot, Breaks SEC Meet Record With 51.07 100 Breast"
Video or prelim swim available? Want to see that first 25!
Here you go.
https://youtu.be/ZwsNmpKTdXI
tamuswim youtube channel should have heats up soon
You forgot andrew wilson?
Thanks, updated. Was originally just looking at D1 list.
Wow!