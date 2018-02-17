Dressel Remains Red Hot, Breaks SEC Meet Record With 51.07 100 Breast

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

After blowing by the American and NCAA records in the 200 IM on night 2, Florida superstar Caeleb Dressel was at it again at day 4 prelims of the SEC Championships.

Once again taking on an event he doesn’t usually contest at the championship level, Dressel threw down a scintillating 51.07 in the 100 breast prelims. The swim breaks the school record, and also lowers Nic Fink‘s SEC Championship meet record of 51.25 set in 2014.

Dressel’s previous best was a 51.88, done at the Ohio State Invitational in November of 2015.

The swim moves Dressel into 9th all-time in the event. Kevin Cordes is currently the American Record holder in the event at 50.04, a time that has to be on watch for tonight’s final after what we’ve seen from Dressel this week.

Dressel qualified for the final nearly a full second and a half clear of the rest of the field, with Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna 2nd at 52.56.

