After blowing by the American and NCAA records in the 200 IM on night 2, Florida superstar Caeleb Dressel was at it again at day 4 prelims of the SEC Championships.

Once again taking on an event he doesn’t usually contest at the championship level, Dressel threw down a scintillating 51.07 in the 100 breast prelims. The swim breaks the school record, and also lowers Nic Fink‘s SEC Championship meet record of 51.25 set in 2014.

Dressel’s previous best was a 51.88, done at the Ohio State Invitational in November of 2015.

The swim moves Dressel into 9th all-time in the event. Kevin Cordes is currently the American Record holder in the event at 50.04, a time that has to be on watch for tonight’s final after what we’ve seen from Dressel this week.

Dressel qualified for the final nearly a full second and a half clear of the rest of the field, with Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna 2nd at 52.56.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Kevin Cordes 50.04 2014
2 Will Licon 50.68 2017
3 Fabian Schwingenschloegl 50.77 2017
4 Nic Fink 50.8 2017
5 Cody Miller 50.82 2015
6 Damir Dugonjic 50.86 2009
7 Chuck Katis 50.89 2015
8 Andrew Wilson 50.94 2017
9 Caeleb Dressel 51.07 2018

26 Comments on "Dressel Remains Red Hot, Breaks SEC Meet Record With 51.07 100 Breast"

Irish415

Video or prelim swim available? Want to see that first 25!

4 hours ago
E+Gamble

Here you go.

https://youtu.be/ZwsNmpKTdXI

2 hours ago
pvdh

tamuswim youtube channel should have heats up soon

3 hours ago
Lol

You forgot andrew wilson?

3 hours ago
James Sutherland

Thanks, updated. Was originally just looking at D1 list.

3 hours ago
wild Bill

Wow!

3 hours ago

