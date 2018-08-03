2018 European Championships: Day 1 prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
- Meet Central
- Program
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
The first “take your mark” sounds through the Tollcroll Swimming Centre for first heat of the women’s 400m IM.The program of the first session features the women’s 400m IM, the men’s 400m freestyle, the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 fly, men’s 100 breast and the heats of the women’s 800m freestyle. The top-16 of the 50m, 100m and 200m events will swim semi-finals in the evening. The top-8 of the 400m, 800m, 1500m events will advance directly into the finals.
WOMEN’S 400m IM:
- World Record (WR): 4:26,36 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 4:39,01 – Rosie Rudin, 2015
- European Record (ER): 4:26,36 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- European Junior Record (EJ): 4:36,17, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 4:30,90 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Fantine Lesaffre (FRA), 4:36,16
- Aimee Willmott (GBR), 4:38,28
- Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 4:39,02
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 4:39,26
- Hannah Miley (GBR), 4:39,52
- Catalina Corro Lorente (ESP), 4:40,69
- Anja Crevar (SRB), 4:40,99
- Carlotta Toni (ITA), 4:42,06
The World Record Holder and Olympic Champion, Katinka Hosszu, doesn’t defend her European title today. We’ll see three heats of the 400 IM. There is a large gap between the top-3 seeds and the rest of the field in this event, which indicates the battle for medals will likely come down to Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), Aimee Willmott (GBR) and Hannah Miley (GBR).
Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos leads the field of the second heat after the butterfly and backstroke leg. But is Great Britain’s Aimee Willmot who finished first with a time of 4:38,28 ahead of Jakabos (4:39,26) and Spain’s Catalina Corro Lorente (4:40,49). France’s Fantine Lesaffre steps on the gas in the third and last heat. She sets the pace during the whole race and finishes first in 4:36,17, a new personal-best time by 2,61 seconds. Lesaffre is followed by Ilaria Cusinato (4:39,02) and Hanna Miley (4:39,52).
Youngest swimmer into tonight’s final is Serbia’s Anja Crevar. The 17-year old makes it into the final as the seventh fastest swimmer in 4:40,99, not far off her personal-best (4:40,62).
MEN’S 400m Freestyle:
- World Record (WR): 3:40,07- Paul Biedermann, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 3:44,60 – Mack Horton, 2014
- European Record (ER): 3:40,07 – Paul Biedermann, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 3:46,17 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 3:44,01 – Gabriele Detti, 2016
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Mykhaylo Romanchuk (UKR), 3:46,95
- Poul Zellmann (GER), 3:47,14
- Henning Mühlleitner (GER), 3:47,29
- Felix Auböck (AUT), 3:48,01
- Victor Johansson (NOR), 3:48,14
- Henrik Christiansen (NOR), 3:48,14
- Jan Micka (CZE), 3:49,17
- Wojciech Wojdak (POL), 3:49,67
Also the 2016 European Champion Gabriele Detti is absent due to an injury. The highest ranked participant in this event is Italy’s Domenico Acerenza. He owns the 7th spot in the FINA World Ranking. The 23-year old set his personal best time of 3:46,27 in April.
Three swimmers of the third heat make it as the fastest into the final: Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Romanchuk (3:46,95), Germany’s Poul Zellmann (3:47,14) and Henning Mühlleitner (3:47,29). For Romanchuk, his time is a seasonal-best. Acerenza can’t qualify for the final, he finished 11th in 3:50,00.
WOMEN’S 50m Freestyle:
- World Record (WR): 23,67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
- World Junior Record (WJ): 24,33 – Rikako Ikee, 2017
- European Record (ER): 23,67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
- European Junior Record (EJ): 24,88 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 24,07 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 2016
Top 16 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50m Backstroke:
- World Record (WR): 24,04 – Liam Tancock, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 24,46 – Kliment Kolesnkov, 2018
- European Record (ER): 4:26,36 – Liam Tancock, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 24,46 – Kliment Kolesnkov, 2018
- Championship Record (CR): 24,07 – Camille Lacourt, 2010
Top 16 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100m Butterfly:
- World Record (WR): 55,48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 56,46 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016
- European Record (ER): 55,48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016
- European Junior Record (EJ): 56,06 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 55,89 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016
Top 16 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100m Breaststroke:
- World Record (WR): 57,13 – Adam Peaty, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 59,01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017
- European Record (ER): 57,13 – Adam Peaty, 2016
- European Junior Record (EJ): 59,01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017
- Championship Record (CR): 58,36 – Adam Peaty, 2016
Top 16 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 4x100m Freestyle:
- World Record (WR): 3:30,05 – Australia, 2018
- European Record (ER): 3:31,72 – Netherlands, 2009
- Championship Record (CR): 3:33,62 – Netherlands, 2008
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 4x100m Freestyle:
- World Record (WR):3:08,24 – USA, 2008
- European Record (ER):3:08,32 – France, 2008
- Championship Record (CR): 3:11,64 – France, 2014
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 800m Freestyle:
- World Record (WR):8:04,79 – Katie Ledecky, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 8:11,00 – Katie Ledecky, 2014
- European Record (ER): 8:14,10 – Rebecca Adlington, 2008
- European Junior Record (EJ): 8:23,07 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 8:15,54 – Jazmin Carlin, 2014
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Also the 2016 European Champion, Gabriele Detti, is absent due to an injury. The highest ranked participant in this event is Italy’s Domenico Acerenza. He owns the 7th spot in the FINA World Ranking. The 23-year old set his personal best time of 3:46,27 in April.
Meilutyte looked great! Perhaps some hope against Efimova after-all!
Sjöström & Blume looked ridiculously good! Could both push down towards the WR in my opinion.
GBR 50fr women were very poor. None within .3 of their best times!!
Sjostrom 24.14, Blume 24.27 in prelims with a breath. That final will be fast.