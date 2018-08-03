2018 European Championships: Day 1 prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first “take your mark” sounds through the Tollcroll Swimming Centre for first heat of the women’s 400m IM.The program of the first session features the women’s 400m IM, the men’s 400m freestyle, the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 fly, men’s 100 breast and the heats of the women’s 800m freestyle. The top-16 of the 50m, 100m and 200m events will swim semi-finals in the evening. The top-8 of the 400m, 800m, 1500m events will advance directly into the finals.

WOMEN’S 400m IM:

World Record (WR): 4:26,36 – Katinka Hosszu , 2016

, 2016 World Junior Record (WJ): 4:39,01 – Rosie Rudin, 2015

European Record (ER): 4:26,36 – Katinka Hosszu , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 4:36,17, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 4:30,90 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The World Record Holder and Olympic Champion, Katinka Hosszu, doesn’t defend her European title today. We’ll see three heats of the 400 IM. There is a large gap between the top-3 seeds and the rest of the field in this event, which indicates the battle for medals will likely come down to Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), Aimee Willmott (GBR) and Hannah Miley (GBR).

Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos leads the field of the second heat after the butterfly and backstroke leg. But is Great Britain’s Aimee Willmot who finished first with a time of 4:38,28 ahead of Jakabos (4:39,26) and Spain’s Catalina Corro Lorente (4:40,49). France’s Fantine Lesaffre steps on the gas in the third and last heat. She sets the pace during the whole race and finishes first in 4:36,17, a new personal-best time by 2,61 seconds. Lesaffre is followed by Ilaria Cusinato (4:39,02) and Hanna Miley (4:39,52).

Youngest swimmer into tonight’s final is Serbia’s Anja Crevar. The 17-year old makes it into the final as the seventh fastest swimmer in 4:40,99, not far off her personal-best (4:40,62).

MEN’S 400m Freestyle:

World Record (WR): 3:40,07- Paul Biedermann, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:44,60 – Mack Horton, 2014

European Record (ER): 3:40,07 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 3:46,17 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 3:44,01 – Gabriele Detti, 2016

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Mykhaylo Romanchuk (UKR), 3:46,95 Poul Zellmann (GER), 3:47,14 Henning Mühlleitner (GER), 3:47,29 Felix Auböck (AUT), 3:48,01 Victor Johansson (NOR), 3:48,14 Henrik Christiansen (NOR), 3:48,14 Jan Micka (CZE), 3:49,17 Wojciech Wojdak (POL), 3:49,67

Also the 2016 European Champion Gabriele Detti is absent due to an injury. The highest ranked participant in this event is Italy’s Domenico Acerenza. He owns the 7th spot in the FINA World Ranking. The 23-year old set his personal best time of 3:46,27 in April.

Three swimmers of the third heat make it as the fastest into the final: Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Romanchuk (3:46,95), Germany’s Poul Zellmann (3:47,14) and Henning Mühlleitner (3:47,29). For Romanchuk, his time is a seasonal-best. Acerenza can’t qualify for the final, he finished 11th in 3:50,00.

WOMEN’S 50m Freestyle:

World Record (WR): 23,67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 24,33 – Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 23,67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 24,88 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 24,07 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 2016

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50m Backstroke:

World Record (WR): 24,04 – Liam Tancock, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 24,46 – Kliment Kolesnkov, 2018

European Record (ER): 4:26,36 – Liam Tancock, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 24,46 – Kliment Kolesnkov, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 24,07 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100m Butterfly:

World Record (WR): 55,48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 56,46 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 55,48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

European Junior Record (EJ): 56,06 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 55,89 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100m Breaststroke:

World Record (WR): 57,13 – Adam Peaty, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 59,01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 57,13 – Adam Peaty, 2016

European Junior Record (EJ): 59,01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 58,36 – Adam Peaty, 2016

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 4x100m Freestyle:

World Record (WR): 3:30,05 – Australia, 2018

European Record (ER): 3:31,72 – Netherlands, 2009

Championship Record (CR): 3:33,62 – Netherlands, 2008

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 4x100m Freestyle:

World Record (WR):3:08,24 – USA, 2008

European Record (ER):3:08,32 – France, 2008

Championship Record (CR): 3:11,64 – France, 2014

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 800m Freestyle:

World Record (WR):8:04,79 – Katie Ledecky, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 8:11,00 – Katie Ledecky, 2014

European Record (ER): 8:14,10 – Rebecca Adlington, 2008

European Junior Record (EJ): 8:23,07 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 8:15,54 – Jazmin Carlin, 2014

Top 8 Qualifiers:

