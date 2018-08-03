Mason Manta Rays Take Down Juniors Meet Record in 800 Free Relay

The Mason Manta Rays, seeded 15th and swimming in the outside lane in heat 1 (the second-fastest heat), the boys from Cincinnati, Ohio downed the Championship Record in the 800 free relay on Thursday night at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals. Jacob McDonald (1:54.30), Jake Foster (1:51.25), Carson Foster (1:49.50), and Adam Chaney (1:51.69) combined for 7:26.74 to take 9.7 seconds off their seed time and erase a meet record of 7:28.28 set by Indiana University Swim Team in 2014. The quartet came within .96 of the 15-18 NAG Record of 7:25.78 set by Nova of Virginia in 2015.

The Mason Manta Rays won their heat by almost 10 seconds, with Long Island Aquatic Club (Jason Louser, Adam Kapusta, Timothy Marsky, and Christian Sztolcman) coming in second in 7:36.32. In the fastest-seeded heat, SwimAtlanta (Brandley Dunham, Jack Dubois, Dylan Scott, and Jake Magahey) claimed victory with 7:31.79 but were unable to unseat the Rays at the top of the leaderboard.

Chaney swam more than 4 seconds faster than his personal-best time but he wasn’t alone; each of the Manta Rays was significantly faster than his best flat-start time.