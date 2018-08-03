Andrei Minakov Breaks Down 51 100 Fly, Training in California (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

Meet Record: 52.57, Michael Andrew, 2015

Just like in the 100 free final last night, Andrei Minakov of the Terrapins wasted no time in establishing a big lead early in the men’s 100 fly, turning at the 50 in a scintillating 24.00. He held it together coming home, splitting 27.88 to clock a time of 51.88 and pick up a decisive victory. That breaks Michael Andrew‘s meet record of 52.57 from 2015, and falls just .04 off his personal best time.

His teammate Alexei Sancov also missed his lifetime best by .04, clocking 53.28 for the runner-up spot. River Wright (53.63) won a tight battle with Connor Lee (53.67) and Ethan Hu (53.69) for 3rd. All three swimmers posted best times in the prelims and improved them once again tonight.