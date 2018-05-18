2018 Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 18th-20th, 2018

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center (co-hosted by Swim Atlanta and Southern Crescent Aquatics Team)

LCM (50m) pool

The first finals session of the 2018 Atlanta Classic will see Olympic champions Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel competing for the Gators. This morning, Lochte qualified for the finals of the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Dressel is set to compete in the B final of the 200 free and 100 breast. Erika Brown, who had huge breakouts during the NCAA season, is already improving in the long course pool after her best time in the 100 fly this morning. Another one to watch on the women’s side is Tennessee’s Molly Hannis, who has already had some big performances in the long course breaststrokes this year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

Jordan Stout- 2:01.93 Samantha Porter- 2:02.36 Stanzi Moseley- 2:02.79

Athens Bulldogs’ Jordan Stout outsplit Samantha Porter by a full second down the final stretch to out-touch Porter at the finish. That time for Stout was just a tenth shy of her lifetime best, which stands at a 2:01.83 from the 2017 U.S. Open. Missouri’s Porter, a freshman, broke 2:03 for the first time as she held off Tennessee’s Stanzi Moseley for 2nd.

Moseley’s teammate Erika Brown was a couple of seconds off her prelims time here, taking 8th in 2:04.38. She was a 2:02.42 in the prelim heats. Her best ever is a 2:00.42 from 2014. Brown will be competing in the 100 fly next.

MEN’S 200 FREE:

Local junior standout Jake Magahey battled closely with Florida’s Maxime Rooney the whole way through, with the 16-your-old Atlanta native out-touching Rooney at the finish. That was a lifetime best for Magahey by nearly a second, smashing the 1:50.51 he put up at the Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta this March.

Ryan Lochte just missed out on 3rd as Javier Acevedo outsplit him by a couple of tenths on the last 50. Lochte’s swim wasa just a few tenths shy of his time from March. Fellow Gator pro Caeleb Dressel won the B final in 1:51.96. That was a significant improvement from this morning, when Dressel played with his back-half speed, and would’ve placed 7th in the final just behind NCAA standout Dean Farris (1:51.54) of Harvard.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 400 IM

MEN’S 400 IM