Kelsi Dahlia on Season Best 100 Fly: “I’ve learned what works for me”

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Just as we saw in the prelims Kelsi Dahlia of Cardinal Aquatics got out fast in the women’s 100 fly, turning in 26.85 before extending her lead coming home to win easily in 57.38. That puts her 6th in the world for the 2018 calendar year.

Her Louisville teammate Mallory Comerford was just 6th at the halfway mark, but charged back in 30.78 to grab 2nd in 58.51. Hellen Moffitt was the other swimmer sub-59 in 58.94 for 3rd, while HPC Ontario’s Rebecca Smith took 4th in 59.01.

Katie Drabot was 5th in 59.30, while Amanda Kendall and Veronica Burchill tied for 6th in 59.33. Ella Eastin got under a minute from the B-final in 59.67.