2017 Worlds: 5th-Seed Rylov Out of 1Bk (Day 2 Prelims Scratch Report)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

European record holder in the 200 backstroke Evgeny Rylov of Russia has scratched the 100 backstroke, after coming in seeded fifth with 52.74. Instead, his countryman and junior world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, who qualified in the 200, will be taking Rylov’s spot. Kolesnikov will swim in heat four this morning.

Also out of the men’s 100 back will be Australia’s Chris Walker-Hebborn, as we reported earlier, who came in seeded 10th. Zac Incerti is taking his place, and will swim in heat five.

12th-seed Gabriele Detti of Italy has scratched the men’s 200 free, likely to focus on the longer distance events, after grabbing a bronze medal in the men’s 400 yesterday.

However, the biggest scratch of the morning is fourth-seed Leah Smith in the 1500 free. USA Swimming, when contacted for comment, said that Smith was going “to focus on the other events on her program.”

You can see a full list of scratches for day 2 prelims below: