IU’s Lanza Rewrites 100 Fly Meet Record on Day 4 of IN Senior Champs

2017 INDIANA SWIMMING LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

July 20th-23rd, 2017

Boilermaker Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, Indiana

The Indiana Senior Championships concluded on Sunday with swimmers competing in the 200 IM, 200 free, 100 fly, 400 free relay, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.

Amanda Kendall crushed the 100 fly Meet Record by over a second. She was the only woman to break 1:00, dominating the field in 58.12 to touch 2 seconds ahead of Erin Sheehan (1:00.19). The former Meet Record belonged to Veronica Burchill, who set the bar at 59.76 in 2016.

Indiana postgrad Ashley Neidigh picked up 1 more gold to close the meet in a tight 1500 free battle with IU’s Cassy Jernberg. The two swimmers were neck-and-neck the whole way, but Neidigh was able to pull slightly ahead, winning in 16:41.59 to Jernberg’s 16:42.33. Neidigh then went on to take silver in the 200 free, touching in a lifetime best 2:02.81 behind Purdue’s Kaersten Meitz, who led from start to finish in 2:02.29.

On the men’s side, Indiana All-American Vini Lanza took control of the 200 IM. He took a sizeable lead after his opening 25.28 fly split and the field was never able to close on him as he took gold in 2:03.31. Lanza then won another gold in Meet Record time with his 53.07 in the 100 fly. That took over a second off the previous record of 54.15 done by Aaron Whitaker in 2013.

The Boilermaker 400 free relay squad of Erik Juliusson (52.45), Jackson Higgins (51.85), Adam Noens (52.09), and James Boone (51.34) took down a Meet Record at the end of the session. They combined for a final time of 3:27.73, clearing the former mark set at 3:27.76 done by Indiana in 2016.

Additional Event Winners:

Editor’s note: Indiana’s Ashley Neidigh is the sister of author Lauren Neidigh.