2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

  February 28th, 2017

NC State went 2-for-2 in relays on the opening night of the swimming events at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships, anchored by Ryan Held‘s monster 18.15 split on the 200 medley relay. Held enters today as the top seed in the 50 freestyle individual event, while teammates Anton Ipsen and Andreas Vazaios hold the top spots in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM, respectively.

But there is plenty of collegiate talent waiting to pull an upset, with Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta ready to make a move in the 500 free and teammate Carlos Claverie primed for the 200 IM. Although Held holds a comfortable cushion over his competitors as far as seed times go, anything can happen in the mad splash n’ dash.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut – 4:13.22
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut – 4:24.99
  • Conference Record – Matt McLean, 2009 – 4:10.00
  • Championship Record – Matt McLean, 2009 – 4:10.00

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:42.15
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:49.09
  • Conference Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 1:41.92
  • Championship Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 1:41.92

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut – 19.09
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut – 20.19
  • Conference Record – Simonas Bilis, 2016 – 18.76
  • Championship Record – Ryan Held, 2016 – 18.92

 

2 Comments on "2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap"

Hina

Any idea if there will be a live stream for prelims?

21 minutes 50 seconds ago
Loretta Race

I don’t believe there is one. 🙁

15 minutes 21 seconds ago
