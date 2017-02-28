2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



NC State went 2-for-2 in relays on the opening night of the swimming events at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships, anchored by Ryan Held‘s monster 18.15 split on the 200 medley relay. Held enters today as the top seed in the 50 freestyle individual event, while teammates Anton Ipsen and Andreas Vazaios hold the top spots in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM, respectively.

But there is plenty of collegiate talent waiting to pull an upset, with Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta ready to make a move in the 500 free and teammate Carlos Claverie primed for the 200 IM. Although Held holds a comfortable cushion over his competitors as far as seed times go, anything can happen in the mad splash n’ dash.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 4:13.22

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 4:24.99

Conference Record – Matt McLean, 2009 – 4:10.00

Championship Record – Matt McLean, 2009 – 4:10.00

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:42.15

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:49.09

Conference Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 1:41.92

Championship Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 1:41.92

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS