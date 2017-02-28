2017 M. ACCs Up/Mid/Down Report: NC State Quickly Closing Diving Gap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



NC State dominated the first morning session of the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships, and are well on their way to closing the large diving gap opened by Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack put at least two swimmers in the A-final in all three events (no other school had 2+ finalists in more than one event), including top seeds Andreas Vazaios in the 200 IM (1:41.94) and U.S. Olympian Ryan Held in the 50 freestyle (18.77).

Louisville also had a good session following their record-setting relays last night, equaling NC State with eleven swimmers competing in A or B-finals tonight. However, eight of Louisville’s eleven are stuck in the B-final.

Virginia Tech, the leaders coming into the big leaders coming into the swimming portion of the meant, are doing their best to keep the field at bay. Defending ACC champion Brandon Fiala leads three H2Okies into the 200 IM final tonight.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

(Ups/Downs) 500 free 200 IM 50 free Total Prelims point estimate Current point total* TOTAL point estimate Virginia 1/0/1 0/1/2 0/2/0 1/3/3 84 136 220 NC State 2/1/1 3/1/1 2/2/1 7/4/3 254 162 416 Louisville 2/2/1 0/4/2 1/2/0 3/8/3 209.5 155 364.5 North Carolina 2/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/2 3/0/2 86.875 190 276.875 Notre Dame 0/3/0 0/2/0 2/1/1 2/6/1 144.875 195 339.875 Virginia Tech 0/1/1 3/0/0 1/0/1 4/1/2 127.5 294 421.5 Duke 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 9.25 207 216.25 Pittsburgh 1/0/2 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/0/4 44.375 181 225.375 Georgia Tech 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 19.375 153 172.375 Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0 66 66 Florida State 0/0/1 1/0/1 2/1/1 3/1/3 106.25 247 353.25 Miami 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0 108 108

*ALL diving events have already concluded, so total scores include last night’s relays and ALL diving events