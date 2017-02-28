2017 M. ACCs Up/Mid/Down Report: NC State Quickly Closing Diving Gap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 27th – Thursday, March 2nd
- Prelims 10AM/Finals 6PM (Eastern Time)
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
- Defending Champion: NC State (Full results)
NC State dominated the first morning session of the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships, and are well on their way to closing the large diving gap opened by Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack put at least two swimmers in the A-final in all three events (no other school had 2+ finalists in more than one event), including top seeds Andreas Vazaios in the 200 IM (1:41.94) and U.S. Olympian Ryan Held in the 50 freestyle (18.77).
Louisville also had a good session following their record-setting relays last night, equaling NC State with eleven swimmers competing in A or B-finals tonight. However, eight of Louisville’s eleven are stuck in the B-final.
Virginia Tech, the leaders coming into the big leaders coming into the swimming portion of the meant, are doing their best to keep the field at bay. Defending ACC champion Brandon Fiala leads three H2Okies into the 200 IM final tonight.
Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)
|(Ups/Downs)
|500 free
|200 IM
|50 free
|Total
|Prelims point estimate
|Current point total*
|TOTAL point estimate
|Virginia
|1/0/1
|0/1/2
|0/2/0
|1/3/3
|84
|136
|220
|NC State
|2/1/1
|3/1/1
|2/2/1
|7/4/3
|254
|162
|416
|Louisville
|2/2/1
|0/4/2
|1/2/0
|3/8/3
|209.5
|155
|364.5
|North Carolina
|2/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/0/2
|3/0/2
|86.875
|190
|276.875
|Notre Dame
|0/3/0
|0/2/0
|2/1/1
|2/6/1
|144.875
|195
|339.875
|Virginia Tech
|0/1/1
|3/0/0
|1/0/1
|4/1/2
|127.5
|294
|421.5
|Duke
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/2
|9.25
|207
|216.25
|Pittsburgh
|1/0/2
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|1/0/4
|44.375
|181
|225.375
|Georgia Tech
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|19.375
|153
|172.375
|Boston College
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0
|66
|66
|Florida State
|0/0/1
|1/0/1
|2/1/1
|3/1/3
|106.25
|247
|353.25
|Miami
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0
|108
|108
*ALL diving events have already concluded, so total scores include last night’s relays and ALL diving events
Leave a Reply
Where in the prelims are the ties you see to give the fractional points?
Wahooswimfan – we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.
Will add a note above to explain that.