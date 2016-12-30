2016 Swammy Awards: Female Paralympic Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 Female Paralympic Swimmer of the Year: Yelzaveta Mereshko

Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko led all female swimmers in Rio with 5 total Paralympic medals. 4 were gold for Mereshko, all individual. Her only non-gold medal was a bronze from Ukraine’s mixed 4×50 free relay.

Competing in the S6 classification, Mereshko won the 50 free, 100 free and 400 free. She also won the SB5 100 breaststroke and set a world record in the ever-competitive 100 freestyle.

