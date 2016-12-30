David Marsh Takes On Professional Adviser Role With Israeli Swimming

Coach for the 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic squad, David Marsh, will now be adding another credential to his impressive resume. While remaining in Charlotte and in his role as SwimMAC Carolina CEO, Marsh has been tapped as ‘Professional Adviser’ to the Israeli Swimming Federation, aimed at preparing the nation’s elite squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With the Israel Swimming Association announcing this month that Head Coach Leonid Kaufman would leave that role and instead take on the position of Head of Field Development, the squad will be infused with Marsh’s experience as the coach of myriad Olympians over his storied career. Most recently, 50 freestyle Olympic Champion Anthony Ervin joined SwimMAC Elite in his immediate preparations leading up to Rio.

Marsh, who is visiting Netanya, Israel this week, will reportedly visit the nation every couple of months for two-week stints, assessing and evaluating his training methods in practice. Kayo Kagevish will act as assistant, working more individually with swimmers and traveling with the elite squad to international competitions.

Marsh gave a press conference today to lay out his vision and training plan for the next quadrennial. Said the former Auburn University coach, “Swimming is one of the most global sports. I’m here [in Israel] because of my familiarity with people and contact with people is the most important thing to me.

“The way forward is combining Israeli swim clubs and professional coaches into a network. I see a unique challenge working with Israeli swimming. I’ve always had good relations with the Israelis and I think that there is untapped potential. Not because swimmers do not train hard, but more a question of if they believe they can achieve big things.

“My vision is to see the Israeli flag flying high at the World Championships and the Olympics, with Israeli swimmers leaping into the water with intention.”

Marsh said the high level plan is for Israeli swimmers to practice in the U.S., bringing Senior Olympic swimmers to various stateside training camps. “If you train with the best, you see you at their own pace and sometimes winning them, then you’ll feel more confident in your own ability.”

“There is an openness and hunger to learn. Great athletes are excellent not only because they were born so, but they continue to develop patience in the process.”

All quotes are translated via Google Translate. The press conference transcript can be found here.