17th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim Sunday, August 19th

The 17th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim is coming up on Sunday, August 19th, 2018 at 9am! Olympic and World Champions, as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages and levels converge in the San Francisco Bay, California to battle it out in what has been named “one of the world’s most competitive open water swims.” This competitive race integrates the best pool and open water world champions in one venue.

Starting at Angel Island and swimming their way through the Raccoon Straight, swimmers will finish the one nautical mile race on the shores of Tiburon at Sam’s Anchor Café.

This annual event has raised over $1.5 million for charity since 1999- this year’s proceeds will be directed to supporting LifeHouse.

Spectators are invited to watch the race unfold at Shoreline Park in Tiburon with a back drop of the beautiful San Francisco Bay and views of the skyline of San Francisco. There will be a live band and a gourmet picnic by top restaurants in Marin including Sol Food Restaurant, Milano Ristorante, Il Davide Cucina Italian, and Guaymas Restaurant.

Among the elite swimmers who will head to the RCP Tiburon Mile are Olympic Swimmers and invitees:

Alex Meyer, USA, 2012 USA Olympian, World Champion

USA, 2012 USA Olympian, World Champion Ferry Weertman , Netherlands, 2016 Olympics, 10k open water swim Gold medalist

, Netherlands, 2016 Olympics, 10k open water swim Gold medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo , Olympic Gold medalist, 3-time Olympian from the Netherlands.

, Olympic Gold medalist, 3-time Olympian from the Netherlands. Zane Grothe , USA 500 & 1650 Freestyle American record holder

, USA 500 & 1650 Freestyle American record holder Ashley Twichell , World Champion, USA, 3-time RCP Tiburon Mile Elite winner, 2018 Pan Pacific Team

, World Champion, USA, 3-time RCP Tiburon Mile Elite winner, 2018 Pan Pacific Team Italian Open Water National swim team- including Sharon van Rouwendaal , Silver medalist in the Women’s 10k open water Rio Olympics 2016

, Silver medalist in the Women’s 10k open water Rio Olympics 2016 Ricardo Vargus , Mexico. Mexican National distance record holder. 5k Open

, Mexico. Mexican National distance record holder. 5k Open Dave Heron , USA, Open Water USA, National Champion

, USA, Open Water USA, National Champion Becca Mann , USA Olympian Trials Finalist, 2018 Pan Pacific Team, World Championship Team

, USA Olympian Trials Finalist, 2018 Pan Pacific Team, World Championship Team Michael Sheil, Australia, Elite Open Water Swimmer, 2nd overall in 2016 RCP Tiburon Mile, participated in numerous RCP Tiburon Mile Trans Tahoe winning teams

Event Date: Sunday, August 19, 2018 shot gun start @ 9:00 am

Event: 1 nautical mile open water swim and music/food festival

Location: Angel Island to Sam’s Anchor Café in Tiburon

Charity: LifeHouse ~ serving developmentally disabled since 1954

Attendance: 500 Athletes and 1,500 spectators

Divisions: Elite, Age Group and Wetsuit

For further information on how to attend and report on this exciting, one of a kind, local event, and for Press Credentials, contact, Kristina Eisenhower at [email protected] Hotline: 415-306-0716 website; www.rcptiburonmile.com

Open water swimming news is courtesy of the 17th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile, a SwimSwam partner.