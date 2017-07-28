15-Year-Old Regan Smith Breaks Junior World Record In 200 Back Semi

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

15-year-old Regan Smith broke a junior world record in semifinals of the 200 backstroke at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Smith, the youngest member of the U.S. World Championships team, put up a gutsy swim in a heat full of seasoned international veterans. Swimming next to Olympic silver medalist Katinka Hosszu, Smith went out patient and swam by Hosszu in the back half. Though both fell behind Russia’s Daria Ustinova down the stretch, Smith still took second in the heat in 2:07.19, a new junior world record.

In fact, the swim erases Ustinova’s own junior world mark, set in 2015 at 2:07.29.

Smith still has almost two and a half years to continue setting junior world records. She turns 18 in the year 2020, which means under FINA rules, she’s eligible to break junior world records until December 31, 2019. Smith will also compete at the Junior World Championships later this summer, as well as in the final tomorrow night. Smith qualified 5th overall.

She’s still not the fastest junior in history, though. That title belongs to Missy Franklin, who set the world record of 2:04.06 as a 17-year-old in 2012. FINA didn’t start tracking junior world records until 2013.

Comparing more directly to Smith, Franklin was 2:07.96 as a 15-year-old back in 2011. Her 15-16 national age group record, though, is a 2:05.10, giving Smith some big improvements to make to keep pace with Franklin’s progression over the next year.