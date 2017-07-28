15-Year-Old Regan Smith Breaks Junior World Record In 200 Back Semi

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

15-year-old Regan Smith broke a junior world record in semifinals of the 200 backstroke at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Smith, the youngest member of the U.S. World Championships team, put up a gutsy swim in a heat full of seasoned international veterans. Swimming next to Olympic silver medalist Katinka Hosszu, Smith went out patient and swam by Hosszu in the back half. Though both fell behind Russia’s Daria Ustinova down the stretch, Smith still took second in the heat in 2:07.19, a new junior world record.

In fact, the swim erases Ustinova’s own junior world mark, set in 2015 at 2:07.29.

Smith still has almost two and a half years to continue setting junior world records. She turns 18 in the year 2020, which means under FINA rules, she’s eligible to break junior world records until December 31, 2019. Smith will also compete at the Junior World Championships later this summer, as well as in the final tomorrow night. Smith qualified 5th overall.

She’s still not the fastest junior in history, though. That title belongs to Missy Franklinwho set the world record of 2:04.06 as a 17-year-old in 2012. FINA didn’t start tracking junior world records until 2013.

Comparing more directly to Smith, Franklin was 2:07.96 as a 15-year-old back in 2011. Her 15-16 national age group record, though, is a 2:05.10, giving Smith some big improvements to make to keep pace with Franklin’s progression over the next year.

Prickle

I’m a little bit worrying about Reagan Smith emotional reaction on great result. It is still semifinal only. Her emotional and nerve energy will be of great importance in final. But 15 yo school girl in her first major international meet can be excused I think.

Leto

She swim and extremely mature and a controlled race for a 15-year-old I think she will be fine.

Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Ignore the negativity.

AvidSwimFan

I was hoping she would squeak into the finals in 8th place. Instead she gets in 5th in a very stacked field. She has more than earned her emotional reaction. She blew everyone away with her performance in the semis, and anything else she does in the finals will be the cherry on top.

taa

It doesnt really matter what place or time she does in finals. She is positioned for a great future

Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Regan Smith is 13 years younger than Katinka Hosszú. Regan Smith is 10 years younger than Emily Seebohm.

Perspective.

Prickle

It’s good that Hosszu made final. For those who are betting for upset in W400IM the chances are rising with each extra meter of strong competition Hosszu has to make.

taa

Her fall off in performance is noteworthy. I’d like to see someone write something up showing the comparison from 2015 to 2016 to current year. If she fail to medal in 2 back then I think the 4Im is pretty wide open for anyone who can go a 4:30/31

aquajosh

Ohashi can get under 4:30. She did a 4:31.4 on a 2:09.9 and went 2:07.8 in the 200 IM already. Katinka is going to have to really be on her game to beat her. She doesn’t have a lot of raw speed, but her strokes are extremely efficient and there’s very little wasted energy in anything she does. I’m really, really impressed by her. She’s a massive talent, and she’s coached by one of the world’s premier technicians in Norimasa Hirai.

Teamwiess

First of all Regan Smith swam a great race and what I am going to say after takes nothing away from that. The USA should be very proud of her. That being said, I dislike the concept of World Jr Records where they didn’t go back in time to see what the fastest time they could verify was. Regan has the world Jr record but she is still 2 seconds away from the national age group record, which was done at the world chanpionships with all of the requisite drug testing and documentation. That is true for many events where you can point to faster qualified and documented swims.

