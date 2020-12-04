15 Year Old Daria Trofimova Continues Russian Juniors Campaign With 2:00 2Free

RUSSIAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 5, 2020

Saransk, Russia

LCM (50M)

Live Results

Live Video/Video Replay

On the third day of racing at the 2020 Russian Junior Swimming Championships, 15-year-old Daria Trofimova picked up gold in the women’s 200 freestyle. She took the top spot in the 15-17 girls’ age category with a time of 2:00.96. That gave her the win by a decent margin, with second-place finisher Victoria Starostina coming in at a 2:03.33 and third place Angelina Kornilova swimming a 2:03.49.

That time for Trofimova was just off her best time of 2:00.18 from earlier this year and still within 3 seconds of the Russian junior national record of 1:58.21 set by Maria Baklakova in 2013. Trofimova will need to chip off another few seconds to set the record for herself but it will be within reach as she is still only 15 and has until age 17 to do so.

The swim followed up her solid performances over the first two days of the meet where she swam a 54.89 100 freestyle to win the individual event, a 53.99 100 freestyle anchor split, and a 4:19.22 400 freestyle.

In the men’s 15-16 50 breaststroke, Georgy Glazunov took gold with a 28.42 which was fast enough to claim the top time among all entrants, including form the older 17-18 boys age group. In that age group, Egor Suloev was the quickest with a 28.61.

Joining Glazunov on the 15-16-year-old podium were Ilya Levukov (28.94) and Denis Krivosheev (29.06) for second and third, respectively. In the 17-18-year-old category, Maxim Rybalchenko was second with a 28.77 and Artyom Sharov rounded out the top 3 in a 28.79.

Similar to Glazunov’s breaststroke performance, Artyom Vorobyov swam the top time of the meet in the 200 backstroke from the 15-16 boys age group. His 2:01.36 was more than a second ahead of the 15-16 field with Igor Volkov coming in second in a 2:02.97 and Arseny Smykov following trailing for thrid with 2:06.58.

In the 17-18 age group, Alexey Tkachev was first in a 2:02.14, followed by Dmitry Savenko’s 2:03.27 for third and Dmitry Popov’s third place 2:03.69.

Artyom Vorobyov hit a 2:01.36 200 backstroke to earn the fastest swim in the 15-16 age category, also out-swimming all those in the 17-18 group.

Daria Klepikova swam a solid gold medal-winning 100 butterfly in the 15-17 girls age group. She was the only one in the final to crack a minute, swimming a 59.11 and coming within one second of Alexandra Sabitova’s 58.18 Russian junior record from 2018. Klepikova led the field from the start, touching over 2 seconds ahead of second place finisher Daria Lunin (1:01.37) and third place Asia Salikhyanova (1:02.14).

Alice Zakharova dipped under Elizaveta Agapitova 29 to win the women’s 50 butterfly with a 28.88. That’s faster than what she swa, at last year’s European Junior Swimming Championships when she hit a 29.68 for 17th place. She just out-touched Chmykhova who came in second at 28.90. Anastasia Duplinskaya rounded out the top three with her 29.25.

The fourth of five days of racing will go down tomorrow as the following events take place:

Day 4 Events