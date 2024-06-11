Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

1007 Swimmers Qualify For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials As Updated Psych Sheets Released

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The psych sheets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials have been updated, and the final tally of swimmers who have qualified lands at 1,007.

With a number of swimmers opting not to compete at the Trials (or retiring) despite qualifying, some 950-plus swimmers will contest the nine-day competition under the lights at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning on Saturday.

In 2021, there were 1,543 qualifiers for the Olympic Trials, 651 of whom achieved the Wave II standard (the Wave I cuts were the initial OT cuts, and Wave II was faster—two meets were created to accommodate restrictions during the pandemic).

The 2024 qualifying standards got faster with an eye towards a smaller meet, something in the 1,000 range, and USA Swimming hit that dead on.

One marquee swimmer who was a glaring omission from the pre-scratch psych sheets, Kaitlyn Dobler, will compete in Indianapolis, as the updated entries show her as the #3 seed in the women’s 100 breast and #6 in the 200 breast.

Also missing but now added is male breaststroker Daniel Roy, who represents the same club as Dobler, The Dolphins Portland Swimming. Roy is the 6th seed in the men’s 200 breast and 13th in the 100 breast. The former Stanford standout resurfaced after a competitive hiatus with a 2:09.57 clocking in the 200 in March.

It’s clear there was either a clerical error or The Dolphins didn’t meet the initial entry deadline (there’s a fee for late entries), as their other qualifier, Drew Eubanks, was missing on the initial psychs but now appears in the men’s 200 breast.

The other marquee name who was missing from the psych sheets, Santo Condorelli, is still absent.

Among the other swimmers missing from the initial psych sheets, only two others have been added:

See the updated psych sheets here.

Long Strokes
1 second ago

C’mon Dolphins Portland Swimming, get your entries in sooner!

RealCrocker5040
12 minutes ago

Santo Condorelli is still not on the psych sheet

What has this world come to

Greg P2
15 minutes ago

Very sad for Santo

Willswim
16 minutes ago

Kindly add Dobler to the pick ‘em options please.

Samuel Huntington
25 minutes ago

Phew, glad Dobler and Roy are in.

swammer
30 minutes ago

wow no hinds?

