1007 Swimmers Qualify For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials As Updated Psych Sheets Released

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The psych sheets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials have been updated, and the final tally of swimmers who have qualified lands at 1,007.

With a number of swimmers opting not to compete at the Trials (or retiring) despite qualifying, some 950-plus swimmers will contest the nine-day competition under the lights at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning on Saturday.

In 2021, there were 1,543 qualifiers for the Olympic Trials, 651 of whom achieved the Wave II standard (the Wave I cuts were the initial OT cuts, and Wave II was faster—two meets were created to accommodate restrictions during the pandemic).

The 2024 qualifying standards got faster with an eye towards a smaller meet, something in the 1,000 range, and USA Swimming hit that dead on.

One marquee swimmer who was a glaring omission from the pre-scratch psych sheets, Kaitlyn Dobler, will compete in Indianapolis, as the updated entries show her as the #3 seed in the women’s 100 breast and #6 in the 200 breast.

Also missing but now added is male breaststroker Daniel Roy, who represents the same club as Dobler, The Dolphins Portland Swimming. Roy is the 6th seed in the men’s 200 breast and 13th in the 100 breast. The former Stanford standout resurfaced after a competitive hiatus with a 2:09.57 clocking in the 200 in March.

It’s clear there was either a clerical error or The Dolphins didn’t meet the initial entry deadline (there’s a fee for late entries), as their other qualifier, Drew Eubanks, was missing on the initial psychs but now appears in the men’s 200 breast.

The other marquee name who was missing from the psych sheets, Santo Condorelli, is still absent.

Among the other swimmers missing from the initial psych sheets, only two others have been added:

Miles Simon – men’s 50 free

Aspen Gersper – women’s 50 free, 100 back

See the updated psych sheets here.