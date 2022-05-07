10 Closest Trials Finishes that Determined the 2022 World Championship Team

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

April 26-30, 2022

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

The US World Championship Trials last week provided one shot for swimmers from across the country to earn a chance to compete at the 2022 FINA World Championships. Worlds will be held in Budapest later this summer. The full qualification criteria for team USA can be found here.

Making the US National team is very competitive and, in many races, comes down to mere tenths of a second. Here is a list of the top 10 closest margins from the 2022 Trials that determined who made the World Championship team:

Of these 10 athletes that narrowly missed the qualifying spot, 5 of them made the team in other events.

In the 50 freestyle, Claire Curzan came in 4th with a time of 24.55. Erika Brown was second in this event, with a 24.52, therefore earning a spot on the roster. In between Brown and Curzan was Gretchen Walsh, posting a time of 24.53.

Walsh’s top finish at the meet was in the 50 freestyle. She was just .01 seconds from making the team. She also made the A final in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, coming in 5th and 4th, respectively.

Curzan is the only woman on this list who made the team in a different event and will be competing at Worlds. She qualified in the 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 back. At Trials, Curzan placed second to Torri Huske in the 100 free and 100 fly, second to Regan Smith in the 100 back, and won the 50 fly.

Curzan competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 100m butterfly, finishing 10th overall with a time of 57.42. Last week, she posted a 56.35 which is only .15 slower than her best time from April of 2021.

The other athletes on this list who made the Worlds roster in another event are Bobby Finke, Michael Andrew, Nic Fink, and Kieran Smith.

In the 400 IM, Finke dropped .87 seconds off his previous best time, set at the Olympic Trials last summer. However, that drop wasn’t quite enough to qualify for Worlds, as he finished a mere .07 seconds behind Chase Kalisz. This was the closest finish of the Trials by percentage, with only .03% separating second and third place.

Although he just missed the chance to swim the 400 IM at Worlds, Finke will be representing the USA in the 800 and 1500 meter freestyles.

Michael Andrew finished second in the 50 butterfly, clocking in .03 seconds behind Caeleb Dressel. In the 50s of stroke, only the top finisher is guaranteed a spot on the final roster. However, since Dressel was also the winner of the 100 fly, Andrew gets a spot in the 50 as the fastest swimmer in the event already on the Worlds roster. He also qualified in the 50 free, 50 breast, and 100 breast.

Nic Fink is in a similar situation to Andrew. He narrowly missed a guaranteed spot in the 50 breast by .03 seconds, but ultimately will compete in that event anyway. Fink won the 100 breast in a time of 58.37, dropping .13 off his previous best from Olympic Trials. He finished second to Andrew in the 50 but beat him by .14 in the 100. Fink will also be competing in the 200 breaststroke where he tied for first with Charlie Swanson.

Kieran Smith made the team in the 200 and 400 freestyles, winning both. He missed his chance at the 4×100 free relay by .27%, coming in 7th, just .13 seconds behind Justin Ress.

A notable name that is missing from the final roster is Lydia Jacoby, 2021 Olympic Champion in the 100 breaststroke. At Trials, Jacoby competed in the 50 (3rd), 100 (4th), and 200 (5th) breaststrokes. The closest she got to making the team (by percentage) was in the 100 breaststroke, where she finished .09 seconds away from Annie Lazor in second place. Finishing between Jacoby and Lazor was Kaityln Dobler in a time of 1:06.19, just .07 away from Lazor’s 1:06.12.