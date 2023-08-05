Zhang Yufei Shatters 100 Fly WUGS Championship Record by Over a Second – 56.57

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.58 (2016)

WUGS Record: Katerine Savard, Canada – 57.63 (2013)

PODIUM:

Zhang Yufei continues to be on a tear in Chengdu at the 2023 World University Games. After winning gold in the women’s 50 fly and 100 free, and setting Championship Records in both, Yufei did the same tonight in the women’s 100 fly final. Yufei left no doubt she was in for a great race from the start. She broke out just ahead of the field, then quickly pulled away from every other swimmer.

Yufei was very fast on the first 50m of the swim tonight, splitting 26.06 going out. At that point, we knew she would break the Championship Record, the only question was just how fast she would go. Yufei ended up speeding into the finish in 56.57, absolutely shattering the Championship Record, which Katerine Savard held at 57.63 since the 2013 WUGS.

Here is a split comparison between Yufei’s swim tonight and Savard’s previous CR from 2013:

SPLIT Zhang Yufei – 2023 WUGS Final Katerine Savard – 2013 WUGS Final 50m 26.06 26.69 100m 30.51 30.94 FINAL TIME 56.57 57.63

Interestingly, Yufei was just about half-a-second faster than Savard on both 50s.

The performance comes after Yufei won gold in the 100 fly at the World Championships in Fukuoka. The final of the women’s 100 fly in Fukuoka took place on July 24th, just 12 days ago. In that final, Yufei swam a 56.12 to win gold. Here is a split comparison between Yufei’s race tonight and her gold medal performance from Fukuoka:

SPLIT Zhang Yufei – 2023 WUGS Final Katerine Savard – 2023 World Champs Final 50m 26.06 26.03 100m 30.51 30.30 FINAL TIME 56.57 56.12

Yufei was out basically the same tonight, splitting just 0.03 seconds slower on the first 50m. She just didn’t have the same closing speed as she did at World Champs, however, and that was what made the difference in her times.

Of note, Yufei’s 56.57 from tonight would have been fast enough for the bronze medal at Worlds two weeks ago.

Yufei holds the Asian Record in the 100 fly at 55.62, a time which she swam at the Chinese Championships in September of 2020.