Zhang Yufei Fires Off 55.62 100 Fly Asian Record, #2 All-Time Performer

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

Zhang Yufei already nailed one Chinese national record here at these Chinese Swimming Championships, but the 22-year-old had more in store during today’s prelims.

Taking on the women’s 100m fly, Zhang busted out a lifetime best of 55.62. That result crushes the previous Chinese national record of 56.07 that Liu Zige put on the books way back in 2009.

In fact, her outing here ranks Zhang as the 2nd fastest time performer all-time worldwide, sitting only .14 away from Sarah Sjostrom‘s current World Record of 55.48 set at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Entering this meet Zhang’s career-quickest was represented by the 57.29 she posted at the 2017 FINA World Aquatic Championships. That time was in the earlier rounds, with Zhang ultimately taking 8th place in the event with a final time of 57.51.

At last year’s World Championships, Zhang missed the final, settling for a 13th place finish with a time of 57.93.

In between those World Championships was the 2018 Asian Games, where Zhang snagged silver in 57.40 behind winner Rikako Ikee’s 56.30 stunner.

Look for race video shortly.

Earlier at this competition, Zhang became China’s first-ever female to dip under the 53-second threshold in the 100m free. She produced a time of 52.90 for a new Chinese national record.