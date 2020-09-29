William & Mary Student Assembly Harshly Criticizes Administration In Resolution

The Student Assembly at the College of William & Mary passed a resolution harshly criticizing the school’s administration over the cuts of seven William & Mary athletics programs, including women’s and men’s swimming & diving.

Class of 2023 President Conor Sokolowsky is a swimmer at William & Mary, and he sponsored the resolution, which has collected more than 1100 signatures. You can read the full resolution here.

The resolution touts a number of strengths of the eliminated programs, including athletic success (the William & Mary men’s swimming & diving program had won six consecutive CAA titles) and academic prowess (the women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs were on the Scholar All-America list).

But the resolution also takes aim at school administration with a number of scathing critiques, including the following allegations: