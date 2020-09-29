Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

William & Mary Student Assembly Harshly Criticizes Administration In Resolution

The Student Assembly at the College of William & Mary passed a resolution harshly criticizing the school’s administration over the cuts of seven William & Mary athletics programs, including women’s and men’s swimming & diving.

Class of 2023 President Conor Sokolowsky is a swimmer at William & Mary, and he sponsored the resolution, which has collected more than 1100 signatures. You can read the full resolution here.

The resolution touts a number of strengths of the eliminated programs, including athletic success (the William & Mary men’s swimming & diving program had won six consecutive CAA titles) and academic prowess (the women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs were on the Scholar All-America list).

But the resolution also takes aim at school administration with a number of scathing critiques, including the following allegations:

  • that the athletic department has “become characterized by a corrosive work environment,” with “intimidation, bullying, fist-pounding, yelling, and more” causing 75 of 120 athletics staff members to leave over the past three years.
  • that the school has “refused to explore or accept any alternative funding sources”
  • that the school’s timing in cutting the program harmed student-athletes, and that athletic director Samantha Huge‘s late-June assurances that no sports were at risk to be cut constitutes a “presentation of false information with the intent to deceive.”
  • that the school plagiarized a Stanford letter when it announced the cuts
  • that students deserve more input in decisions based on the amounts students pay in intercollegiate athletics fees

