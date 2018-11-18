Zach Apple Shares Secrets to Consistency in NCAA Format Racing (Video)

Reported by Spencer Penland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

MEN’S 100 FREE

Zach Apple (IU) was off his #2 in the nation time from this morning, but still managed to get his hand on the wall first, tocuhing in 42.44. Jacob Molacek (NC State) was right behind him, touching in 44.50. Mohamed Samy (IU) came in 3rd, dropping a 42.61. Apple was out very fast, hitting the 50 mark in 20.17, half a second faster than Molacek. Justin Ress (NC State) came in 4th, touching in 42.74, and NC State freshman Nyls Korstanje dipped under 43 for the first time to come in 5th with a 42.95.