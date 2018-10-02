World Para Swimming Announces 2019 World Series Stops

World Para Swimming has announced the schedule for the 2019 World Series, the third instance of the event.

The schedule features meets in eight countries and four continents from February through June of next year. Among the countries are Australia, the Netherlands, and Singapore, which will be making their World Series debuts. For the third-straight year, there will be stops in Berlin, Indianapolis, and Sao Paulo.

Over the course of the stops, individual athlete performance is scored using the World Para Swimming points system. An overall winner with be announced once the entire series concludes.

Brazil’s Daniel Dias won both the 2017 and 2018 circuits on the men’s side. Great Britain’s Louise Fiddes won the 2018 women’s competition, with Italy’s Monica Boggioni winning in 2017.

The World Series also awards the overall best team, men’s and women’s junior swimmers, and men’s and women’s S/SB 1-3 high support need swimmers.

2019 World Para Swimming World Series Stops