Watch: Video Recap of Texas Orange and White Intrasquad

On Friday, September 28, the Texas men had their annual Orange and White intrasquad meet, with the competition coming down to the last relay and the Orange team securing the victory. The whole team threw on suits, and it showed. There was some serious speed thrown down at the Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center, highlighted by John Shebat‘s double victory in the 100 back (46.3) and 200 IM (1:44.3).

For the UT Freshman, who were SwimSwam’s #1 recruiting class in the nation, this marked their first meet as longhorns. You can watch many of the race videos from the meet here.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!