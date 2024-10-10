World Aquatics Spends Almost $4.5 Million on 621 Support Program Projects in 2024

World Aquatics has unveiled its global Support Program Report highlighting its financial support across the six aquatic disciplines globally.

The report, which can be read in full here, boasts $4,493,106 in “program delivery” in 2024. That included $1.46 million in competition-related support for major continental and international events.

The program includes up to $30,000 in funding to national federations for aquatics development, including a $5,000 bonus for those that improved their governance scores from 2023 to 2024. About 75% of the funds were invested into athlete programming, though that program is not well-defined.

In total, the World Aquatics support money touched 621 projects in 169 countries involving 395,503 athletes. Africa received the most attention with 191 of these, including $440,000 to increase African participation in continental and international events.

Funding By Continent

Africa – $1.087 million/191 projects

Americas – $969,103/135 projects

Asia – $805,588/88 projects

Europe – $1.235 million/147 projects (62% of the budget)

Oceania – $395,518/60 projects in 15 countries (average of 4/country)

Among the examples cited by World Aquatics was the Mongolian National Federation:

The Mongolian National Federation has seen remarkable progress in recent years, crediting the guidance and resources provided by the World Aquatics Development Programme. This partnership has been instrumental in helping the federation overcome challenges, expand opportunities for athletes, and foster a more inclusive culture in aquatic sports across the nation. “We’ve received much more than financial assistance—it’s the hands-on guidance that has truly made a difference,” shared Enkhbaatar Myagmarjav, a representative of the Mongolian National Federation. “When we started making changes in 2023, the Development team guided us through key processes, including completing our financial reports, which allowed us to rejoin the programme. Their support also helped us improve governance and transparency, giving our federation the tools to thrive.” As a result, Mongolia has been able to send larger teams to international events, giving athletes the opportunity to gain invaluable experience on the world stage. Moreover, initiatives like the national “I Learned to Swim” programme, which promotes inclusivity and engagement, demonstrate the long-lasting impact of this support on the future of aquatic sports in Mongolia.

They also cited projects in Ireland and Sint Maarten.

In their latest financial statement for year ending 2023, World Aquatics budgeted for $102 million in income in 2024, a significant (Olympic) increase from the $64 million they earned in 2023. 2024 projected an operating profit of $23.1 million, an increase from the $10.7 million reported for 2023.

The $4.6 million budgeted in 2024 Support Program spending (slightly more than the $4.4 million documented in the latest report) is an increase from the $3.7 million spent in 2023 by about 25%.