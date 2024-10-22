World Aquatics Reportedly Moves 11 Invited Swimmers Out of Run-Down Hotel In Incheon

Lackluster accommodations have reportedly led to a disparity in the treatment of the swimmers competing at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

Swimmers competing in the series told SwimSwam that the athlete hotel for the second leg of the series in Incheon, South Korea, is a “disaster,” which has led World Aquatics to move the 11 swimmers officially invited to the series to a luxury resort.

The remaining 275 athletes have been left at the original hotel, which reportedly is “filthy”, lacking hot water, cleaning services, and has mold. The hotel is also normally priced in the $40-50 per night range, but is charging $200 for the swimmers, the source added.

The hotel the swimmers are staying at is reportedly the Ramada Incheon Songdo.

World Aquatics does not cover the accommodation costs of all swimmers, but will negotiate to do so for some to incentivize them to compete.

Prior to the start of the series, World Aquatics announced the “tremendous 12” swimmers who would be racing at all three stops of the World Cup series. The list included individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Leon Marchand, Kaylee McKeown, Kate Douglass, Pan Zhanle, Nicolo Martinenghi and Thomas Ceccon, along with Regan Smith, Siobhan Haughey, Zhang Yufei, Qin Haiyang, Arno Kamminga and Chad Le Clos.

McKeown withdrew from the series after one day of racing in Shanghai, leaving just 11 invitees competing at the final two stops.

The 2024 World Cup series kicked off last weekend in Shanghai, with the Incheon leg scheduled to run this week, Oct. 24-26 (Thursday to Saturday), before concluding in Singapore, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

SwimSwam has reached out to World Aquatics for comment.