World Aquatics Reportedly Moves 11 Invited Swimmers Out of Run-Down Hotel In Incheon

Lackluster accommodations have reportedly led to a disparity in the treatment of the swimmers competing at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

Swimmers competing in the series told SwimSwam that the athlete hotel for the second leg of the series in Incheon, South Korea, is a “disaster,” which has led World Aquatics to move the 11 swimmers officially invited to the series to a luxury resort.

The remaining 275 athletes have been left at the original hotel, which reportedly is “filthy”, lacking hot water, cleaning services, and has mold. The hotel is also normally priced in the $40-50 per night range, but is charging $200 for the swimmers, the source added.

The hotel the swimmers are staying at is reportedly the Ramada Incheon Songdo.

World Aquatics does not cover the accommodation costs of all swimmers, but will negotiate to do so for some to incentivize them to compete.

Prior to the start of the series, World Aquatics announced the “tremendous 12” swimmers who would be racing at all three stops of the World Cup series. The list included individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Leon MarchandKaylee McKeownKate DouglassPan ZhanleNicolo Martinenghi and Thomas Ceccon, along with Regan SmithSiobhan HaugheyZhang YufeiQin HaiyangArno Kamminga and Chad Le Clos.

McKeown withdrew from the series after one day of racing in Shanghai, leaving just 11 invitees competing at the final two stops.

The 2024 World Cup series kicked off last weekend in Shanghai, with the Incheon leg scheduled to run this week, Oct. 24-26 (Thursday to Saturday), before concluding in Singapore, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

SwimSwam has reached out to World Aquatics for comment.

Khase Calisz
55 minutes ago

Paris 2.0

hamburger
1 hour ago

Ramada is inevitable

SwummA
1 hour ago

World Aquatics, like most WGB’s grease the palms of those willing to accommodate them. The athletes always suffer…

Dr Ju
1 hour ago

What a disaster and embarrassment.

Also, World Aquatics had to cancel the whole World High Diving Cup in Brasil a fortnight ago once ALL the competitors and officials arrived. The whole high diving infrastructure was unsafe. How could they not have been checking progress in advance of the event?

swimgeek
3 hours ago

How does one come to participate in the World Cup meets? Are there Q times? Can you just sign up and get your own hotel?

SHRKB8
Reply to  swimgeek
2 hours ago

I am sure each nation has their own process but in Australia you are invited to compete at the discretion of selectors but certainly your swimming results are part of being invited.

SwimGuy
3 hours ago

Are we just gonna ignore how they normally charge $40-50 per night, but then are charging $200 for swimmers now? And yet the World Aquatics stood for that? Also according to Google they have a 3.3 star rating out of 5. What an absolute mess by the WA, both logistically and financially

xman
Reply to  SwimGuy
3 hours ago

They charge $200… $40 does to the hotel… $100 goes to the WA rep, and $60 goes to the hotel manager…

YES
Reply to  SwimGuy
3 hours ago

Same thing any city does that draws a big meet. Omaha absolutely used to jack up hotel and airfare when they hosted Trials.

200 flyer
4 hours ago

I don’t understand did they take out the 11 tremendous? Or just random swimmers?

Jabwow
Reply to  200 flyer
3 hours ago

You don’t have to be a genius to know the answer…

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
4 hours ago

“To the 11 of you, we are so sorry! We were not expecting this! You deserve better than this!”
“To the rest of you, who are you again?”

Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
4 hours ago

So, no difference from the Olympic Village in Paris, France.

Joel
Reply to  Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
2 hours ago

Exactly

YES
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
3 hours ago

If you’ve been following Regan and Kate-the food is awful!

GOATKeown
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
2 hours ago

It’s Paris all over again. Regan managed to score special accommodation in both lol

Joel
Reply to  GOATKeown
2 hours ago

Hmmmmm. I’d really love a list of swimmers who didn’t stay in the Olympic village. Regan, Leon,Katie L? Who else?

Xman
Reply to  Joel
2 hours ago

I didn’t know American swimmers skipped the village

Miss M
Reply to  Xman
1 hour ago

Alex Shackell talked about staying in a hotel the night before he finals swim, so I think a lot of them were in the village for some of the time, but some spent nights before finals in a hotel.

Chris
Reply to  Joel
24 minutes ago

Korean swimmers, including Hwang sunwoo and Kim woomin

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  GOATKeown
1 hour ago

Regan was definitely in the village. She was posting all the time from there.

