World Aquatics Announces 2025 Open Water Swimming World Cup Schedule

World Aquatics has announced four of the five stops for its 2025 Open Water Swimming World Cup, marking the 19th edition of the series.

2025 Competition Calendar

Stop 1: Somabay, Egypt – February 21-22

Stop 2: Ibiza, Spain – April 25-26

Stop 3: Setubal, Portugal – June 14-15

Stop 4 : Golfo Aranci, Italy – October 10-11

Stop 5 : TBD

The series begins in February at Soma Bay, Egypt, which successfully hosted the Open Water Swimming World Cup in 2023 and the season opener in 2024. The tour then moves to Ibiza, Spain, marking the country’s first time hosting a World Aquatics event since the 2013 World Aquatics Championships. This is also the first Open Water Swimming World Cup in Spain since Sevilla played host in 2007.

In June, the competition returns to Setúbal, Portugal, a city renowned for its challenging Atlantic conditions and a staple on the World Cup circuit, having hosted 15 times since 2007. Setúbal has also been the site for Olympic Marathon Swim Qualifiers in 2012, 2016, and 2021. The fourth stop in October takes place in Golfo Aranci, Italy, a picturesque coastal village on Sardinia’s eastern coast, which has been a favorite among athletes since its debut in 2023.

The fifth and final stop of the season has yet to be announced.

The 2024 season set a high standard for competition, with standout performances from reigning champions Ana Marcela Cunha and Marc-Antoine Olivier. Cunha, a seven-time world champion, secured her seventh Women’s Overall World Cup title, cementing her legacy as one of open water swimming’s greatest athletes. After winning the title, she hinted that she may be retiring before next year’s series.

Olivier earned the Men’s Overall crown for the first time, calling it a moment of redemption after his seventh-place finish at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Olivier also claimed the Men’s Sprint title, awarded to the overall leader in sprint points within the 10km race. Ginevra Taddeucci took home the Women’s Sprint title, adding to her bronze medal from Paris 2024.

Brazil’s rising stars also shone in the junior ranks, with Lizian Sobral and Matheus Melecchi claiming the Women’s and Men’s Junior titles, respectively.