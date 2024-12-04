Maximus Williamson Sets New 50 Back and 100 Fly Best Times at TISCA Lone Star Classic 

Maximus Williamson starred at the TISCA Lone Star Classic last week, setting a pair of lifetime best times and producing some quick relay splits.
Due to the length of the Texas High School season, they compete in a midseason meet called TISCA, and the Lone Star Classic was one of six TISCA meets before Thanksgiving.
Williamson’s first individual event was the 200 freestyle where he went 1:33.68. He has a recorded best time of 1:31.37 from Winter Juniors, but this time is good enough for second in the country for 17-18s this season. Williamson doesn’t swim this event very often, and hadn’t swam it since he went the 1:31 last December.
His second individual event was the 100 fly which was a new personal best of 46.27. This is another event he doesn’t swim regularly with his previous best coming from October 2023 at 48.67. This time ranks him 7th in the 17-18 category this season.
He also swam two relays, starting the meet with the leadoff leg of the 200 medley relay, going a lifetime best 21.82 in the 50 backstroke which is better than the 21.96 he swam at Winter Juniors last year. He also went 41.90 anchoring the 400 free relay.
Other Notable TISCA Swims
- At the TISCA- Gulf Invite- Oak Ridge Sophomore Micah Tennison went a new personal best 200 freestyle of 1:38.14 to lower the 1:39.46 he went to win last year’s state meet. He also set a new best in the 500 free of 4:30.05, to best the 4:30.74 he went at last year’s regionals.
- Also at the Gulf Invite- Texas commit and Atascocita senior John Simmons dropped almost three seconds in his 200 IM to go 1:47.95 and lower his previous best of 1:50.61 set this past March.
- At TISCA-West Houston meet- Sofia Luper, a South Carolina commit and Cy-Fair senior went 1:47.74 to win the 200 free for a new best time, improving on the 1:48.91 she went in March. She also dropped a little under half a second in the 100 free, going 49.46 to surpass her 49.94 mark from last December.
- At TISCA-North Zone- Freshman Madalyn Petty of Tyler Legacy High School won the 200 and 500 freestyles. In her 200 Petty set a new personal best of 1:51.09, besting the 1:51.80 she went in October. Her 500 freestyle was 4:54.88, which would have qualified her for the ‘A’ final at last year’s state meet, but was just off her personal best of 4:53.97 from the beginning of November.