Maximus Williamson Sets New 50 Back and 100 Fly Best Times at TISCA Lone Star Classic 

Maximus Williamson starred at the TISCA Lone Star Classic last week, setting a pair of lifetime best times and producing some quick relay splits.

Due to the length of the Texas High School season, they compete in a midseason meet called TISCA, and the Lone Star Classic was one of six TISCA meets before Thanksgiving.

Williamson’s first individual event was the 200 freestyle where he went 1:33.68. He has a recorded best time of 1:31.37 from Winter Juniors, but this time is good enough for second in the country for 17-18s this season. Williamson doesn’t swim this event very often, and hadn’t swam it since he went the 1:31 last December.

His second individual event was the 100 fly which was a new personal best of 46.27. This is another event he doesn’t swim regularly with his previous best coming from October 2023 at 48.67. This time ranks him 7th in the 17-18 category this season.

He also swam two relays, starting the meet with the leadoff leg of the 200 medley relay, going a lifetime best 21.82 in the 50 backstroke which is better than the 21.96 he swam at Winter Juniors last year. He also went 41.90 anchoring the 400 free relay.

Other Notable TISCA Swims