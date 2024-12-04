Simon Bucher Hits 49.02 Austrian Record In Men’s SCM 100 Fly

2024 AUSTRIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 28th – December 1st

Graz, Austria

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2024 Austrian Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend with the entire 9-strong World Championships squad in the water. The 4-day competition gave these swimmers a tune-up opportunity ahead of Budapest but also opened the door for several budding age group stars to shine through.

Austrian Roster for 2024 Short Course World Championships

Iris Julia Berger

Lena Kreundl

Simon Bucher

Lukas Edl

Heiko Gigler

Bernhard Reitshammer

Andreas Rizek

Christopher Rothbauer

Alexander Trampitsch

24-year-old Simon Bucher did more than tune up, however, as the World Championships silver medalist from Doha busted out a new lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 100m butterfly event.

Bucher stopped the clock at a rapid 49.02, wiping out his previous Austrian national record of 49.39 in the process. Splits included 22.90/26.12 to get the job done.

Bucher’s New Record – 49.02 Bucher’s Old Record – 49.39 22.90 23.08 26.12 26.31

This performance is a confidence boost for Bucher heading into Budapest, ranking him #3 in the world on the season.

Of note, Lukas Edl was next to the wall behind Bucher, turning in a time of 50.83 to improve his own Austrian Junior Record by .09.

Before the meet concluded, Bucher would do damage in the 50m backstroke as leadoff on his Tyrolean Water Sports Club medley relay.

Bucher punched a time of 23.37 to slice .12 off his previous national mark.

On the women’s side, Iris Berger produced a new national record in the 100m backstroke.

Berger registered 58.26 for gold, overtaking the 58.43 mark that Caroline Pilhatsch established at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

Austrian Age Records